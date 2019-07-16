A sea voyage takes ugly turn

On a chilly winter day, my friends and I were determined to explore the southern islands of Greenland. The four of us, adventurous personalities needed a crew of almost 45-50 experienced explorers.

Mark, our friend helped us with all our necessities such as food and water, extra pairs of clothes, maps, information about routes, and most importantly, our ship – The Black Swan.

We were delighted and thankful to Mark for all his help. Nicole and Magen were the only two girls present on the ship. Nicole was a world champion in swimming – to our surprise, she had stayed in the freezing water of Greenland for 7 hours and 43 minutes, setting a world record. On the other hand, Magen’s brain could remember around 25 routes on the map by taking one glance. Brian, Stephen, Robert and I [Adiel], we were the four masterminds who set up this plan.

The first four days were pretty calm and void of any sort of storm. On the fifth day, our voyage brought a drastic change in our lives. Most of us ,including me, were sleeping outside our room to get the cool breeze. The radiant sun rays woke us up. The day seemed very peaceful and energetic. On the contrary, the afternoon clouds brought in columns of gusty winds. We all were left astonished. It seemed like our “perfect plan” was now on the verge of being shattered. My heart felt heavy and tears smoothly streamed down my cheeks. Robert was suffering through hypertension at the moment and Magen somehow calmed him down. Colossal waves started hitting our ship and unfortunately, it hit an iceberg.

For me it seemed to be a titanic scene. My cold blue eyes could vision all the disaster, but my helpless freezed body didn’t accompany me. Brian somehow managed to get a wooden plank for us and we could swim to an island safely. “Adiel, hey come here. I’ve got this plank for us,” Brian was yelling, just before he hit his head hard on the iceberg. For a couple of seconds, we could see the blood floating on crystal clear water.

Nicole was dumbstruck. She felt her body paralysed. Gathering courage, Stephen somehow tried to save him but we lost our dearly friend, Brian. Stephen sighted an island and signalled to us. Swimming as fast as possible we were the only ones left. A volcano-like combination of anger, sorrow and pity erupted in Robert. Yes, Magen was there to handle him. She had known him better since they had studied in the same convent school for 13 years.

“Adiel our ship, our men, and our Brian. We lost them all,” Stephen wailed in pain. “I… I had told you that we should not haven take this trip. Hmm… I know I am just feeling lost in the world of grief,” said Robert in his coarse voice. I didn’t listen to anyone, I just closed my eyes and tried to recall what had happened in just an hour. The tables had turned. Our lives were tossed. We were in the middle of nowhere. We were lost, lost

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 10:13 IST