Gundecha Education Academy in Kandivli honours Abdul Kalam

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:35 IST

Gundecha Education Academy in Kandivli organised the Reading Inspiration Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of former president and India’s Missile Man Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to pay tributes to him.

During the celebrations, the students and teachers presented his life story and achievements. The school arranged books of different genres in a session called Library Junction for students of nursery to Class 12 .

“The arrangement and the choice of books on display was carefully thought out. The idea of the books being compared to junctions to reach the ultimate destination that is knowledge, was a step towards making reading interesting to children,” said school principal Sonu Arora.

Apart from the reading session, the students were given a variety of activity worksheets with learning objectives and reading resources.

Some of the activities included quizzes, reading and comprehension cards, crosswords, word search, word wheel puzzles, word ladders, vocabulary cards, anagrams to develop their vocabulary and intelligence.

Author Lopamudra Mohanty conducted a story-telling session for the students of Class 2, while Rakesh K Kaul, the writer of “Dawn: The Warrior Princess of Kashmir”, had an interactive session with the students of Class 8. The IGCSE students interviewed him about his style and interests.

“He briefed us about his ideology and the basic storyline of his new book. He also talked about Neeti principles and encouraged us to become writers and read more and more books” said one of the students of IGCSE.

Kaul also interacted shared his experiences about his journey to Mount Kailash.

“My daughter was elated after the session and shared her experiences of listening to the author and interacting with him. It was a very motivating and inspiring opportunity for the students” said a parent.

The IGCSE and senior students organised the “Book talk” and Storytelling sessions for their juniors. They also used newspapers and periodicals.

“I loved the activities because they involved books. I thank the school for organising it. I wish everyday was Reading Inspiration Day,” said another student.

The school thanked the head librarian Suhas Dave and his team for organising the event. Keya, the librarian said, “It’s an opportunity to showcase the reading resources to the students and teachers.”