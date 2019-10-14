Guruvani: Principal of St Mathew school Malad shares her challenges

mumbai

Oct 14, 2019

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

The biggest professional challenge I face in my school is irregular students, dropouts, lack of committed teachers, and environmental issues in the area. According to me, each and every student must get quality education. But there is a shortage of dedicated teachers. Well-ranking students are keen to secure jobs in the corporate sector instead of becoming teachers. Schools such as ours, which are located in slum areas, face problems of infrastructure and crowded areas. Many students face financial issues at home and are forced to work instead of studying.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

Yes, I agree with this statement because a teacher performs her duties even after her retirement. According to me, a teacher is like a candle that spreads light to others even as she perishes. Teachers are nation builders. The relationship between a student and a teach is lifelong.

What emphasis do you put on Teacher Training?

Learning is a never-ending process. Teachers must update themselves with new training, patterns and methods of teaching. Teachers must also share their learning with colleagues, parents, and students. For such training, we must focus on strengthening lesson plans, innovative and creative teaching, research-based teaching and exploration of new subjects. We are always focused on preparing our students to become global citizens.

What, in your view, is Gen Next’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

According to me, we must inculcate our children with skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, sustainable education, and skill-based learning, so they can effectively face the challenges of a changing world. We must produce leaders. Student leadership is a must in schools and classrooms so that students can face the challenges. At this level itself, skill-based education must be provided to students so they can get good jobs after their schooling.

How can elderly contribute to a student’s growth?

Youngsters always follow the footsteps of elders. Elders shower good knowledge, morals, inspiration, and motivation. Children must look at success stories of elders and great personalities. In turn, elders must be responsible role models for the new generation. Good education, awareness and experiences from elders can bring an impact in society. Elders should inculcate in youngsters, the great values of tolerance, trust, empathy, progress and prosperity. In today’s world, we should give more focus on peace and environmental education.

What according to you the role Media in Education?

Media plays an important role in upgrading education. Media connects people and spreads information. Similarly, it provides students with the ability to get useful information and connect with the learning groups. Social networking connects students and friends under one umbrella but students must use it in a positive way. Media is like a double-edged sword that needs to be handled cautiously. Good use must be accepted and the ills, ignored. Media must promote inspiring and positive stories instead of Negative ones.

Oct 14, 2019