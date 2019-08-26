e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 26, 2019

Kandivli school organises inter-house English quiz for its students

Divided into four rounds, the quiz was a mixed bag of trivia, testing students’ general knowledge and keeping them on the edge of their seats

mumbai Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Class 3 students of Smt Surajba Vidya Mandir, Jogeshwari, recently participated in an inter-house English quiz competition.
Class 3 students of Smt Surajba Vidya Mandir, Jogeshwari, recently participated in an inter-house English quiz competition.(HT PHOTO)
         

Class 3 students of Smt Surajba Vidya Mandir, Jogeshwari, recently participated in an inter-house English quiz competition . Divided into four rounds, the quiz was a mixed bag of trivia, testing students’ general knowledge and keeping them on the edge of their seats.

Each team, representing a house, consisted of four members. The team members for Green House were Prashant Shah, Swara Redij, Swara Hindalkar, and Daksh Mange; for Red House were Shivam Sharma, Sanskruti Desai, Niyati Gohil, Sudiksha Mahadik; for Yellow House was Sarvesh Nigade, Khushi Savla. Devashish Yadav, Disha Yadav; and for Blue House was Shreesha Sheth, Isha Singh, Piyush Dubey, Rututja Narsale.

Red House won the first place in the quiz competition.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:41 IST

tags
more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss