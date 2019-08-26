Kandivli school organises inter-house English quiz for its students

mumbai

Class 3 students of Smt Surajba Vidya Mandir, Jogeshwari, recently participated in an inter-house English quiz competition . Divided into four rounds, the quiz was a mixed bag of trivia, testing students’ general knowledge and keeping them on the edge of their seats.

Each team, representing a house, consisted of four members. The team members for Green House were Prashant Shah, Swara Redij, Swara Hindalkar, and Daksh Mange; for Red House were Shivam Sharma, Sanskruti Desai, Niyati Gohil, Sudiksha Mahadik; for Yellow House was Sarvesh Nigade, Khushi Savla. Devashish Yadav, Disha Yadav; and for Blue House was Shreesha Sheth, Isha Singh, Piyush Dubey, Rututja Narsale.

Red House won the first place in the quiz competition.

