Monday, Aug 19, 2019

Kids work for green future

Students learnt about the importance of tree plantation through a speech and poem.

mumbai Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:10 IST
Hindustan Times
To celebrate National Tree Day, Radcliffe School, Kharghar, had recently organised an activity on seed balls germination for the students of Class 6.

Students of Class 2 also celebrated School Tree Day. They performed a skit to convey the importance of tree plantation and also presented a dance performance. Students learnt about the importance of tree plantation through a speech and poem.

The school’s regional Head and principal Swati Mukherjee said that awareness towards saving nature is the need of today’s generation and also asked the students to plant more trees and to take care of them.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 17:08 IST

