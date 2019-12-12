Mumbai school events: Kalyan school holds annual sports meet

mumbai

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:46 IST

HT Correspondent

Podar International School, CBSE, Kalyan, under the leadership of principal Bhavesh Bhalerao, organised its 5th annual sports meet, “Khel-Mahotsav 2019-20” on December 7.

Kalyan deputy commissioner of police Vivek Pansare was the chief guest at the event. The principal of Podar International School, ICSE, Kalyan, Samarjit Dasgupta, headmaster of Podar Jumbo Kids, Kalyan, Darshani Patel, and Sunil Wayle, were the special guests for the event.

The program started with the chief guests lighting a lamp. It was followed by the thrilling carnival with the theme ‘The Essence of Maharashtra’. The sports meet was officially declared open by the chief guest after the opening ceremony. The students participated in sports and won prizes. They also displayed their mastery in the lezim, aerobics and pyramid formation etc. The little stars of the school entertained the audience with a foot-tapping dance. The prize distribution comprised the prizes of all the events conducted in the school and Ventus House emerged as the winner. The chief guest and the parents wholeheartedly praised the efforts put in by the pupils and the teachers.

Grandparents’ Day event held at Borivli school

Grandparents’ Day was celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm at St Xavier’s High School, Borivli (East), recently. In all, 80 grandparents attended the programme which was organised in the school auditorium.

Grandparents of the students were given a warm welcome at the entrance and were felicitated with a badge and a welcome card by the students of the primary section. The programme comprised of speech on the importance of grandparents, a special dance performance by pre-primary students, games, and a vote of thanks.

The grandparents actively participated in all the games. The winners of the games were felicitated with gifts by the headmistress of the school. All the grandparents appreciated the effort of the school and the students.

Art Mela organised to find budding talent

Radcliffe School, Ulwe, recently organised an “Art Mela” event which displayed creative and artistic works of students from Class 1 to 10.

The exhibition featured paintings from various spheres of art like still painting, landscapes, sketches, calligraphy, 3D paintings among others.

The Art Mela was inaugurated by the regional head, Swati Mukerjee and the parent-teacher association (PTA) members of the school. The artworks were very much appreciated and were rated by the visitors. The initiative motivated the young talents and awakened everyone’s aesthetic sense.

Students learn to write poems in Marathi

Development & Research Foundation, Bhayandar (East), arranged a Marathi poem-writing workshop recently at the Shishu Vihar Madhyamik Vidya Mandir, Dadar (East).

Teachers and dignitaries present at the workshop guided students to write poems on their own. Most of the poems written by the students were based on themes like nature, parents, birds, animals etc.

School principal Dakshaben Chitroda announced that school will provide a platform to publish all selected poems.

The workshop was conducted under the guidance of Shishu Vihar Mandal.

Kids wear animal costumes in Vasai school

St Francis High School, Vasai, recently organised an event in which students came dressed in different animal costumes.

Children were very enthusiastic and full of life at the event.

The parents showed their eagerness and creativity in helping their children dress up for the event.

Children were very happy to wear their favourite animal costumes.

Vashi school aces basketball championship

Fr Agnel Multipurpose School, Vashi showed a brilliant performance at the recently-held championship conducted by the district sports office. While the school’s boys’ team won the U-17 state-level basketball championship, the U-19 boys’ team bagged the third prize.

The under-17 (U-17) state-level basketball championship was held at Solapur, and the under-19 (U-19) was held at Satara. Six students from the school, belonging to different age groups, have been selected for the nationals. Of the selected students five are boys and one is a girl who represented the school in the under-17 (U-17) level.

The selected players are Parth Kale, Aquib Zariwala and Stephan Dias from the U-17 boys’ team; Aniket Raut and Aarga Ghanta from the U-19 boys’ team; and Tanisha Chavan from the U-17 girls’ team.

Students take part in school fest

Xavier Feast was recently celebrated at St Xavier’s high school, Borivli. Students performed a special assembly to celebrate the day.

Students were dressed in colourful attire and followed the assembly order. Students of the primary section also planted a sapling on the occasion with the headmistress of the school. During the event, the headmistress of the school wished all the students on behalf of the school’s chairman and managing director.

Kharghar school students shine

Apeejay School, Kharghar, recently won Viva Cup finals in the under-10 boys category.

The final match was held at a school in Kharghar.

The team was guided by coach Kazim Siddiqui, principal Tejaswini Katdare and school’s chairperson Sushma Paul Berlia.

Girl wins chess championship

A student from Delhi Public School, Navi Mumbai, Ananya Anand, won a gold medal in chess in under-11 girls category at the SFA Tournament Championship 2019, held at the Mumbai University’s Kalina campus, recently.