Mumbai school events: Students dance to raise awareness on floods

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 16:07 IST

Girija Mhatre English High School & Junior College, Naigaon (East) recently held the annual day function. Jyoti Thakare, president of Maharashtra Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, was the chief guest of the event.

The annual day function provides the students with a platform to showcase their talent outside the classroom. It is also aimed at boosting the confidence of the students and alleviate their fear of the stage.

The function, themed ‘Current Juncture’, began with Saraswati puja followed by lighting of the lamp and singing a prayer.

In view of the deluge in the state this year, which severely affected the districts of Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli among others, the event focused on agriculture to raise awareness about the floods.

In keeping with the theme, several topics were portrayed through dance performances. Class 4 students danced to a song highlighting the love between the child and parents, while the students of Class 5 portrayed the issues of child labour and the importance of education in every child’s upbringing. Similarly, the performance by Class 6 students emphasised on the importance of making the process of learning fun as it helps engage them with the subject. The students of Class 7 performed on the topic of the floods and prayed to god to help the people affected by the flood.

The performance by Class 9 students alluded to the olden days when parents did not wish to have a girl child because they had to give dowry, and talked about how parents these days do not wish to have girl child because of the severity of crimes against girls and women.

Followed by the cultural programme, the prize distribution ceremony was held wherein students were awarded not only for their academic performance, but also for their involvement in sports and various competitions such as elocution, recitation, story narration, drawing, taekwondo, essay writing, etc. This event was aimed at making parents and guests aware of the students’ talent in extra-curricular activities.

The school principal also presented the academic report of the school through a power point presentation.

The event, which was attended by parents, several eminent personalities, well-wishers, and people from the vicinity, concluded with singing the national song.

U-16 girls’ volleyball team brings glory to Borivli school

The U-16 girls’ volleyball team of St Lawrence High School, Borivli, proved their sportsmanship and won the U-16 crown in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) interschool tournament held in Azad Maidan. The school’s U-12 and U-14 girls’ volleyball teams had earlier won the championship trophies during MSSA’s Interschool Volleyball Championship 2019.

Team spiker Ayusha Kulabkar and setter Roshni Baliga matched their moves effectively to lead the team to victory with scores of 25-14, 25-18.

The U-16 team that took part in the MSSA event comprised Ayusha Kulabkar, Iquera Shaikh, Annanya Narkar, Roshni Baliga, Ishika Shinde, Akshaylaxmi Virkar, Sanika Sawant, Vaishnvi Mistry, Tejal Puthran, Prishaa Singh, Babita Das and Pushti Sura .

In recognition of their feat, the team also received commendation from the chief minister.

The players said they owe their success to the founder-chairman of the Ryan Group of Institutions Dr AF Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto who undertook the visionary step of in making sports a core area of education in the school curriculum. They also thanked school coach Anand Singh for his excellent coaching.

Students take part in drive on road safety

Students of Army Public School Mumbai participated in the National Road Safety Week 2020 under the able guidance of representatives from the non-governmental organisation, Sanskar India Foundation.

As part of the event, students of Class 6 went to Churchgate railway station holding placards mentioning slogans related to traffic safety rules.

The move was aimed at raising awareness about the need to follow traffic rules to reduce mishaps on roads.

The students were able to pique the interest of passers-by and were appreciated for their efforts by them.

Each one plants one at Kandivli school

Pre-primary section students of St Lawrence High School, Kandivli (East), recently planted trees in order to raise awareness about environmental issues.These activities were possible because of the chairman’s vision — “Each one plant one”. The school believes that amid the current environmental scenario in India, children must be made aware of health, nutrition, sanitation, hygiene development, water and food contamination, etc.

Andheri school girl shines in national roller skating contest

Reet Undreh Kumar Yadav, a student of St Arnold’s High School and Junior College in Andheri, bagged a silver medal in 300-metre category and a bronze medal in 400-metre category, representing Maharashtra in the Rural Game Roller Skating National Championship 2019 - 20 at Belgaum. It was organised by the Rural Game Organisation of India.

Bhiwandi students go on educational visit

New Era English High School and Junior College, Bhiwandi, organised a two-day educational camp for 130 of its higher secondary and junior college students at Malti Agri Farm in Dahanu.

Students were taught about plantations and farming, especially about chikoo cultivation, which is grown across the district.

The school had also organised a swimming session for the students. At night, the students displayed their talents at the camp fire. Students were later asked to write about their experience at the camp.