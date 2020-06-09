e-paper
Mumbai schools celebrate World Environment Day

Mumbai schools celebrate World Environment Day

Amid the lockdown, schools have taken up the challenge posed by Covid-19 to conduct virtual classes as well as online activities such as environment day

mumbai Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Radcliffe School, Kharghar, students celebrated World Environment day under their online study programme.
Radcliffe School, Kharghar, students celebrated World Environment day under their online study programme. Teachers conducted a special assembly by showing a video to help the students understand the role that nature plays in our lives. Students dressed in green attire with their faces painted with a green leaf gave catchy slogans taught to them by school while students of Primary Section participated in creative assignments like preparing bird feeder, nature scavenger hunt, making checklist on protection of environment.

Ryan Christian School, Borivli

Class 1 students celebrated the importance of World Environment Day from their homes through message-based activity.

Ryan International School (CBSE), Malad

Students enthusiastically participated in activities endorsing conservation of environment to mark World Environment Day, even from their homes. They took part in various activities such as poster making, growing of sprouts, painting on themes of water conservation, writing articles on banning the use of plastic, making paper bags, writing slogan and couplet to make citizens aware of the need to conserve nature.

