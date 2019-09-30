Nalla Sopara students gain insight into physiotherapy

mumbai

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:37 IST

An interactive session with physiotherapist Dr Komal Pawar was conducted at St Aloysius High School and Junior College, Nalla Sopara, to create awareness about physiotherapy amongst the students on the occasion of ‘World Physiotherapist Day’.

Dr Pawar, who works at Hiranandani Hospital as a paediatric physiotherapist, threw light on issues faced by students from carrying heavy weight school bags, incorrect posture and sedentary lifestyle.

She demonstrated various exercises for the neck, shoulders, back and core muscles. Activities were conducted on attention development, handwriting and directionality. Pawar also discussed illnesses faced by teachers from standing for hours, and suggested a few remedies and exercises.

Students were curious about finding suitable remedies and exercises for their grandparents and parents.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 14:12 IST