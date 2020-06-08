e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Online education: The new norm going forward

Online education: The new norm going forward

It is no secret that visual input greatly enhances the learning capacity of students as displayed by the high success rate of online learning portals

mumbai Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:50 IST
Rahul Banerjee
Rahul Banerjee
Hindustan Times
Online education in a country like India has the potential to connect a massive number of children from all sections of society.
Online education in a country like India has the potential to connect a massive number of children from all sections of society. (HTphoto for representation)
         

Even before the advent and unfortunate spread of Covid-19, online education was slowly spreading roots in India. The sheer scale and speed of the spread has helped to speed up its implementation across the country, and we are left with the question: Is online education the new norm going forward?

Online education is already the norm in several countries across the globe with reputed foreign universities offering full-time degrees and certification courses with schools also promoting virtual learning from a nascent stage. It would not be an over exaggeration to state that India as an education system and a society needs to catch up and move forward in order to not lag behind the global trend.

Online education in a country like India has the potential to connect a massive number of children from all sections of society, especially when we hear arguments of lack of enough schools and universities come up quite frequently in debates on education. The essence of any education system lies at the primary level, and an online system would greatly reduce the cost of the required infrastructure and thereby, increase the access of primary education to a larger number of students. Governments and educational institutions could also use their resources in training teachers, investing in right technologies, shaping online curriculums and teaching methodologies.

It is no secret that visual input greatly enhances the learning capacity of students as displayed by the high success rate of online learning portals. The current lot of students are hands-on with their tablets and mobile phones, so online transition for learners would be seamless. Besides live online classes, technologies also allow regular interaction with the teachers. The potential benefits of online education are immense to say the least.

However, any change in approach needs to primarily start with a change in societal mentality; therefore, it is imperative that parents start to accept the change, encourage their wards and resist looking at online courses as a shortcut. It is also important to dispense of the myth that children need to go to schools to get trained and disciplined. Parents need to be the forebearers of this change of vision and join hands with educational institutions and government to bring about change.

I do not propose to do away with offline education, but going forward, even post Covid-19, we need to accept the new realities of academics and creativity. Online education, if implemented properly, can skill an entire country for generations. It has the potential to move beyond degree and literacy to education and creativity. I will finish the piece with a quote from Plato, the father of western education himself, “Do not train a child to learn by force or harshness; but direct them to it by what amuses their minds, so that you may be better able to discover with accuracy the peculiar bent of the genius of each.”

(The contributor is senior executive with multinational banking sector)

top news
Delhi L-G overrules AAP govt’s decision to reserve beds for Delhi residents
Delhi L-G overrules AAP govt’s decision to reserve beds for Delhi residents
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
Over 50 lakh employed in MGNREGS, Rajasthan clinches top spot in country
Over 50 lakh employed in MGNREGS, Rajasthan clinches top spot in country
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
Black Lives Matter protests: Gandhi statue targeted in London
Black Lives Matter protests: Gandhi statue targeted in London
DU admissions 2020 delayed, students will have to wait for a few more days
DU admissions 2020 delayed, students will have to wait for a few more days
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In