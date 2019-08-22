Peddar road school holds awards day

mumbai

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:01 IST

Villa Theresa High School, Peddar Road, recently organised their Annual Awards Day for students of the secondary section. Students participated in various performances that were based on the theme ‘make a difference, reach out and touch another’. Ashish Shelar, minister of School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare for Maharashtra, was the chief guest at the event was and the guests of honour were Dr DPN Prasad and Gul Kriplani, Honorary Consul General, MEA. Principal Sister Babitha Abraham and manager Sister Maria Goretti were the other members of the school present on the dais. Villa Theresa High School, Peddar Road, recently organised their Annual Awards Day for students of the secondary section. Students participated in various performances that were based on the theme ‘make a difference, reach out and touch another’.

The day began with everyone singing the national anthem. Then the lamp was lit followed by a welcome Bharatanatyam dance. After this, a welcome song was sung by the students.

The welcome address was presented and soon began the awards distribution for students for excellence in academics, sports and extracurricular activities.

In his address, Shelar congratulated all the students and said, “I am happy that we are not producing bookworms but students who are active on the playground and on the stage too. This is the age of the Internet and it is a very powerful tool. Students have everything in the palm of their hand, but if not used properly it can have bad effects too. The time to differentiate between right and wrong is reducing each day and we must ensure that we all remain responsible netizens.”

The school presented Shelar with a 3D-printed miniature replica of a lion, which was printed in the school laboratory.

The annual report of the school was presented by the students’ cabinet. In her address, principal Abraham said, “I applaud all the students for their efforts and hard work and for all the prize-winners too. It was great to listen to the words of wisdom shared by our honourable dignitaries”. Soon after her address, the cultural programme began.

The opening performance was a video and dance tribute to the Armed Forces of India that drew a standing ovation from the audience. These were followed by students singing a song named Celebrate Our Dreams; a fusion-based performance titled The World Waits for Me; a pride dance titled An Equal World, A Peaceful World; and a play called Woman, The Powerhouse, which depicted the hardships faced by the underprivileged and continuation of women education. Students also dedicated a performance to spread the importance of preserving nature.

After the vote of thanks was presented, students performed the grand finale event, which was based on the various elements of the Earth and the damages caused to it due to manmade activities and the need to make a difference by preserving and protecting nature.

The event came to an end with the singing of the school anthem.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 11:47 IST