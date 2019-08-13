School chooses student leaders through e-ballot

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:13 IST

The investiture ceremony for student leaders was held at Cambridge ICSE School, Kandivli (East), recently. In the event, young talents were bestowed with the responsibility of leading their school in the next academic year.

The ceremony marked the inaugural of the junior and senior student council for the academic session 2019-20. Dignitaries Lt Divin Bharadwaj, Pastor Roy, Arvind Yadav, Harsimran Dalla and Shashi Tripathi were the guests for the day.

Every year in the month of June, the students cast their votes to nominate their Student’s Parliament for the next academic year. This year, the students voted for their candidates through e-ballot.

This was facilitated by an application devised by students, who also designed the software used in the application. The app calculated the votes and validated them, and helped in providing the results instantly.

By adopting the e-ballot system, the school initiated the Go Green vision of the chairman Dr AF Pinto and under the guidance of its chief executive officer (CEO) Ryan Pinto.

In the ceremony, the president Khushi Wadhwa and prime minister Devang Mehta along with the ministers took an oath of maintaining discipline and all-round development of the students. The council comprised 58 senior and junior members.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 12:03 IST