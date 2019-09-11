School in Mumbai goes green with a Ganesh idol made of mud

mumbai

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:41 IST

To create awareness about the environment, Seven Eleven Scholastic School (SESS) celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in an eco-friendly way this year. The idol was made of mud and the decorations were reusable items from the premises.

The prasad was served in biodegradable plates and chemical-free colours were used to make the rangoli. The ceremony began with students playing the dhol and tasha. The visarjan procession was also peacefully carried out, where the idol was immersed in a tub of water. The water was then preserved and used to water the plants in the school premises.

The SESS team successfully put forth the message of celebrating a festival without causing any damage to the environment and their efforts were appreciated by the parents with a positive feedback.

“A responsibility well taken with pride and dedication by SESS to preserve our culture and moral values, nurturing the students in the right direction by creating awareness of responsibility towards not just religion, but also Mother Earth,” a parent said, adding, “Today’s students are the future so they should be guided in and taught to protect not just themselves but also the Earth on which they all will be living.”

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:35 IST