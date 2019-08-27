Science exhibition held by children in Borivli

mumbai

An inter-house science exhibition was conducted at St Lawrence High School, Borivli (West) to develop scientific spirit among the students.

Students in each class made science projects and working models on topics ranging from rainwater harvesting to non conventional sources of energy and electric car.

Students exhibited their projects and explained to judges and students the various scientific principles involved in making their projects. The winners were felicitated and they will participate in the R- Ward Science Exhibition. “Opportunities for such collaborative learning are often provided to the students to make learning interesting and engaging at the school,” a school official said.

