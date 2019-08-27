e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019

Science exhibition held by children in Borivli

Students in each class made science projects and working models on topics ranging from rainwater harvesting to non conventional sources of energy and electric car.

mumbai Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students of St Lawrence High School, Borivli, made science projects on topics ranging from rainwater harvesting to electric car.
Students of St Lawrence High School, Borivli, made science projects on topics ranging from rainwater harvesting to electric car.(HT)
         

An inter-house science exhibition was conducted at St Lawrence High School, Borivli (West) to develop scientific spirit among the students.

Students in each class made science projects and working models on topics ranging from rainwater harvesting to non conventional sources of energy and electric car.

Students exhibited their projects and explained to judges and students the various scientific principles involved in making their projects. The winners were felicitated and they will participate in the R- Ward Science Exhibition. “Opportunities for such collaborative learning are often provided to the students to make learning interesting and engaging at the school,” a school official said.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 11:52 IST

tags
more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    DU Cut-off ListSumit NagalINX media caseNeha DhupiaSalman KhanJasprit BumrahRRB Group D examP ChidambaramWar trailerPriyanka ChopraBala TeaserMS Dhoni
    don't miss