Friday, Aug 09, 2019

Students pay tributes to eighth Sikh Guru

The students recited Shabad Kirtan in the gurudwara and all those present at the event.

mumbai Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The celebrations took place at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar.
Guru Harkrishan High School celebrated Guru Harkrishan Day as a Gurpurab to mark the birth anniversary of the eighth Sikh Guru, after whom the school is named. Though the birth anniversary of Guru Harkrishan falls on July 26, the school celebrates it on the Sunday of the month every year, at Gurudwara Dhan Pottahar Nagar.

During the commemorations, the school recognised the achievements of the institution’s board toppers and allrounders, who were felicitated with trophies and cash prizes worth ₹5,000, sponsored by Master Bhagat Singh Budhiraj Trust.

The students also recited Shabad Kirtan in the gurudwara and all those present at the event, sat on the ground to enjoy the langar.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 14:06 IST

