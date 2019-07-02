Thane school felicitates Class 10 toppers

DAV Public School, Thane, recently held its annual felicitation ceremony for academic excellence at Kashinath Ghanekar Hall in Thane. This year (2018-19) witnessed an outstanding success story as 241 out of 480 students who appeared for Class 10 exams scored above 90 %.

The chief guest of the event, retired IAS officer, lecturer and writer, Vineet Prakash Gupta, was escorted on the stage by the principal of the institute, Simmi Juneja. Special guest of honour Shashi Kiran Gupta; chief of Paediatric and Neonatal Care Unit at Jupiter Hospital, Parel, Dr Paramanand Andankar; and special invitee Sanjeev Kumar also graced the event. All guests were honoured with a ‘green welcome’, symbolising the institute’s belief in preserving nature.

The chief guest lit the lamp to seek the blessings of God, which was followed by the recitation of Gayatri Mantra and ‘DAV Gaan’. As the day coincided with International Yoga Day, students performed a routine of Suryanamaskar. Then, students performed a dance to invoke the blessings of Lord Ganesha, followed by the choir, which included students of Class 7, singing God Is One.

The statistical analysis of exam results was followed by felicitation of Class 8 Dayanand Anglo Vedic Centre for Academic Excellence (DAVCAE) merit winners. Then, toppers of Class 10 board examination were felicitated with mementoes and certificates for their excellent results. Parents, teachers and fellow students cheered the achievers.

Apart from these, special achievement awards were also given for excellent score in the Sanskrit examination conducted by Arya Vidya Sabha. Students securing 100% scores in individual subjects were also felicitated.

Geetanjali Jain topped the school, with 98.8%, Anushree Karve, was the second topper with 98.6% and Sejal Datir with 98.4% was the third topper. All three were felicitated by the chief guest with a big round of applause by parents and students. While praising the institute’s performance in the board exam, Vineet Gupta advised the students to remain modest and stressed on the importance of being a good human and to remain grounded.

The principal of the institute addressed the gathering by praising the students for their excellent academic scores and continuing the legacy of the institute by surpassing previous years’ records. Recalling the efforts of teachers and the help offered by parents for the stupendous academic score, she reiterated her wish to see top scoring students emerging with flying colours in their Class 12 board exam too. While expressing her desire to see these students as successful alumni in future, she urged them to keep the flag of DAV fluttering high.

Dr Paramanand Andankar advised the students to give their 100% in whatever they undertake and face the challenges in life without quitting.

The programme ended with a vote of thanks and the National Anthem.

