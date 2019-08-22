Thane students enjoy nature trek

mumbai

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:00 IST

New Horizon Scholars School in Thane organised a trek to Yeoor hills for the students of Class 6 to 8 in an effort to teach the young minds about the importance of nature and witness monsoon in all its glory. Students of Class 9 to 12 were taken on a similar trek to Sanjay Gandhi National Park earlier this month. The nature treks provided students with an opportunity to admire the vivid vistas that are unique to the state and the monsoon season. Instead of learning about nature in the confinement of their school classrooms, students were able to experience it first-hand. The students were impressed by the wonders of the environment and returned with memories of beautiful birds, lush green trees and the rolling hills.Many took time to appreciate the delicate beauty of the forest’s wildflowers while others observed the insects around.

Kids learn about space

New Horizon Scholars School in Thane also organised a special mobile planetarium education show for its students. The planetarium was made up of a large dome-shaped tent set inside the school premises. The dome provided a theatre setting for 360 degree immersive 3D digital images and stereoscopic effects which provided the best educational and entertaining experience. Students were able to get a close-up view of the stars and planets like Mercury, Venus, Mars, Earth, Uranus and Neptune. They learned how our universe and the Milky Way Galaxy were created. The planets looked so real that some students felt that the passing meteorites were about to crash into them. The planetarium show allowed students to learn about the night sky and exposed their inquisitive minds to the fascinating universe.

Students and parents enjoy some rain magic

The pre-primary students of Tree House High School in Kalyan celebrated monsoon by performing a socio-dramatic play (SDP) on the rain cycle, for their parents. Students dressed up as the sun, clouds, evaporation, raindrops and a rainbow, and showed the whole rain cycle process through their rhymes and act. The students danced to the song ‘Chak Dhoom Dhoom’ with umbrellas and created the perfect atmosphere of the monsoon season. A parent-child activity was also arranged in which parents were involved in umbrella decoration, raincoat decoration, and umbrella making (model) with their children. Lots of creativity was seen as all the parents participated in this activity and presented their beautifully-decorated umbrellas and raincoats. The school’s principal Ritu Sarvahi and regional director Sujata Menon encouraged the students by being a part of the event and motivated them.

Badlapur teachers showcase dance talent

Teachers of IES Katrap Vidyalaya in Badlapur bagged second place in the group dance competition.

An annual inter-school folk dance competition was recently organised by the Kala Vikas Mandal, Dadar for teachers of schools across the city. A total of 18 teachers participated in the event and performed with traditional musical instruments like the dhol, dhaf and ghungroo. Teachers of IES Katrap Vidyalaya in Badlapur, participated in the competition and bagged the second prize. They performed the Thakkar folk dance. They showcased various aspects of the Thakkar adivasi people including their language, dress, ornaments, occupation, daily chores, etc. The IES Katrap Vidyalaya team was made up of Sangeeta Barve, Jolly Ganguly, Anita Pawar, Yashoda Kotian, Alka Badakh, Vidya Kamble, Shefali Nandeshwar, Simran Mokashi and Rani Gondhane. Aside from the group dance, teachers also participated in individual events. Vidya Kamble bagged the first prize in poetry recitation and placed second in the anchoring competition. Sunil Kushwah bagged the third prize in poetry recitation and consolation prize in the anchoring competition.

Kalyan school welcomes new student council

The investiture ceremony of Narayana E-Techno School, Kalyan, for the academic year 2019-20 was held recently. The investiture ceremony signifies the reliance and confidence the school consigns in the students. The selected students pledged to carry out their duties to the best of their abilities among the categories of various cabinets installed. Principal Nikita Kothari conferred the members of the student council with badges and sashes and advised them to be role models and extended them the staff’s support for the smooth running of the school.

School students celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan was recently celebrated by the teachers and students of the primary section of IES Katrap Vidyalaya in Badlapur. Students came dressed in colourful outfits and speeches were made to keep alive the spirit of brotherhood. Girls tied rakhis for the boys, and in return the boys gave them small gifts. The school also celebrated Narali Purnima and students were educated on the folk festival and its importance.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 21:00 IST