Whole news world for Bhandup kids

mumbai Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students of GS Shetty International School in Bhandup.
Students of GS Shetty International School in Bhandup. (HT)
         

Students of GS Shetty International School in Bhandup recently got the chance to witness news being made first hand.

The school organised a trip to the Hindustan Times printing press in Airoli.

Students were first briefed about the process of how news is collected and how this is put on the page. They were also informed about the process of using moulds of pulp to transform it into paper.

They were shown the printing section and the guide explained to them the process of production and distribution of the newspaper. The pupils got to interact with the electrical, management, operations, printing, production and delivery departments.

