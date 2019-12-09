24-year-old Noida singer Sharvi Yadav does Hindi playback in Disney’s Frozen 2

music

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 12:24 IST

Twenty-four-year-old Sharvi Yadav moved to Mumbai from Noida three years ago to chase her dream of singing for the stars in Bollywood films. Little did she know she would get to croon for the Hindi dub of Hollywood project—Frozen 2, which broke records in the US with an opening collection of $127 million on Nov 25. In the Hindi dubbed version of the film, Yadav has done playback singing for Anna, one of the lead characters.

Basking in the glory of the movie’s success, Yadav is busy attending events in different cities to promote the film. She said it was a dream comes true for her to become singing voice for Anna in this movie. “I got a call to audition for Frozen 2 and I was so thrilled since I’ve been a fan of the ‘ice princess’ since I was in school. I was so nervous when I reached the studio to audition. Sadly, I wasn’t very happy with my performance. I went back home disappointed since I couldn’t give it my best shot and it just didn’t feel right. I got a call a week later and to my surprise I was selected to sing for Anna, whom I adore so much,” said Sharvi, who has also started singing in English.

After moving to Mumbai, Yadav got her first Bollywood break for title track Veere Veere from the movie Veere Di Wedding. After doing numerous commercials and jingles, she feels proud to be associated with Disney and a movie which is among the most successful franchises ever.

“I was excited to work on Frozen 2 for many reasons. I felt lucky to be Anna and so, every time I entered the studio I had a big smile on. Then I heard that Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are playing the characters Elsa and Anna, respectively. Also, I got to sing alongside Sunidhi Chauhan (for Elsa). I was on cloud nine,” said Yadav, who did her schooling from Noida’s Sommerville School in Sector 22.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday with tiger safari. See pics

Her parents Ravinder Yadav, a government officer, and mother Suman Yadav, a homemaker, live in Sector 47. Mother Suman said, “We never thought our girl will become a singer and sing in English. Ours’ is a Hindi speaking family and we always talk in Hindi at home. She learnt music at school. She got the big push when she participated in a TV contest and won. We are so happy that she has made all of us proud at such a young age.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more