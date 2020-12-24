Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri: Shaheer Sheikh and Rashami Desai come together for song on demanding girlfriends

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 17:53 IST

Actors Shaheer Sheikh, Rashami Desai and Sana Saeed joined hands for a new music video titled Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri. The rap video pairs Shaheer with Rashami, while Sana is cast opposite Palaash.

Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, sung by Palaash Muchhal and Amit Mishra, revolves around a man’s complaints about the never-ending demands of his girlfriend and how he is driven to his wits’ end. The lyrics have been written by Bipin Das, Alok Jha and Kunaal Vermaa.

Fans showered love on the music video in the comments section on YouTube. “Shaheer is looking like a Rapstar and Rashami is looking like a professional Dancer,” one wrote. “Shaheer’s moves were outstanding nd his expressions nd dance were awesome, overall I’ll say he was on another level. ab bas jaan leli meri,” another wrote. “Rashami moves are top class.Gotta star stuck.Loved chemistry of Rashami and shaheer,” a third wrote.

Earlier this month, Shaheer, Rashami and Sana shared the poster of Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri on their respective Instagram accounts and called it a ‘Christmas surprise’ for their fans. “Let’s end 2020 with a BANG and Get Ready for a Super Smashing Christmas Surprise!,” they wrote.

Shaheer is gearing up for the release of ALTBalaji series Paurashpur, in which he will play a merchant. The show has an ensemble cast, which also includes Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor and Sahil Salathia.

Rashami is set to make her digital debut with the web series Tandoor, an investigative thriller, on the Ullu app. She will soon begin shooting for the show, which also stars Tanuj Virwani. She earlier told IANS that the role is a complete departure from her work in television.

Sana will also soon make her OTT debut with the series 7th Sense, which also features R Madhavan, Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Ameesha Patel, Prateik Babbar and Tanuj Virwani.

