Actor-singer Anjan Dutta slammed for taking part in event after return from Australia

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:50 IST

Eminent actor-singer Anjan Dutta has drawn flak from netizens for taking part in a programme shortly after arriving here from Australia via Singapore amid the coronavirus outbreak. Dutta, who returned to Kolkata on Tuesday, headed straight to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here, where he performed with his band members, according to reports.

As video footages of the event, where Dutta was seen crooning his popular number Bela Bose, were shared online, many netizens criticised him for participating in a public programme instead of opting for self-isolation against Covid-19.

Several social media users also said that he acted irresponsibly and should be taken to task for it. The singer, in his defence, said, “Nothing was amiss during the medical test at the airport. And we were told we can leave the airport.

“Also, since it was a programme to commemorate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, I wanted to pay my tribute to Bangabandhu.” The veteran actor said he would quarantine himself at home for the next 14 days.

“Also, I maintained a two-metre distance from everyone during the event,” he added. Meanwhile, director Srijit Mukherji and Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee returned to Kolkata on Thursday from South Africa, having completed shoot in that country.

Chatterjee said he would exercise necessary precautions for the next 14 days. Taking to Facebook, Mukherjee said, “Due to the Corona outbreak and ensuing travel restrictions, had to come back a day earlier from the South Africa shoot of #KakababurProtyaborton. But since thanks to the incredibly concerted effort of the Indian and South African teams we were ahead of the schedule by roughly one and a half days, we could wrap up the shoot comfortably!”

