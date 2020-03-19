Kareena Kapoor flaunts abs, quips ‘Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?’

entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan might have jumped on the Instagram bandwagon a little late, but her social media game is on point. She has been keeping her fans and followers entertained with her witty posts on the photo-sharing platform, as many of them are in self-isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While many actors including Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are keeping up with their fitness routine by working out at home, Kareena wants to take it easy. She took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie from her home gym, in which she is seen flaunting her washboard abs in a black sports bra and tights.

In her caption, Kareena quipped, “Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?” Resistance training increases muscle strength and endurance by making a muscle or muscle group work against a weight or force.

On Wednesday, Kareena turned a childhood picture of herself into a meme on the coronavirus outbreak. “Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing,” she captioned the adorable click, in which she is seen sitting on the floor and holding up her hands.

Kareena made her Instagram debut earlier this month, and already has more than two million followers. She received a warm welcome on the platform from several of her colleagues, including Malaika Arora, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Interestingly, earlier, in an interview with India Today, Kareena had said that she would never join social media. “No, I think that’ll ever be possible, because I’m very private about my life. What has to be there, a lot of things are out there. Despite not being on social media, I think my life is on social media, so I like it that way. I don’t wanna be the one posting pictures and videos,” she had said.

Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film, which is an official remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, will release this Christmas.

