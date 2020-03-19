e-paper
Home / Entertainment / Kareena Kapoor flaunts abs, quips ‘Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?’

Kareena Kapoor flaunts abs, quips ‘Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?’

As Kareena Kapoor Khan is locked indoors due to coronavirus, she shared a hilarious joke about not wanting to work out.

entertainment Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan is in no mood to exercise.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is in no mood to exercise.
         

Kareena Kapoor Khan might have jumped on the Instagram bandwagon a little late, but her social media game is on point. She has been keeping her fans and followers entertained with her witty posts on the photo-sharing platform, as many of them are in self-isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While many actors including Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are keeping up with their fitness routine by working out at home, Kareena wants to take it easy. She took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie from her home gym, in which she is seen flaunting her washboard abs in a black sports bra and tights.

In her caption, Kareena quipped, “Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?” Resistance training increases muscle strength and endurance by making a muscle or muscle group work against a weight or force.

Hindustantimes

On Wednesday, Kareena turned a childhood picture of herself into a meme on the coronavirus outbreak. “Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing,” she captioned the adorable click, in which she is seen sitting on the floor and holding up her hands.

Kareena made her Instagram debut earlier this month, and already has more than two million followers. She received a warm welcome on the platform from several of her colleagues, including Malaika Arora, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Also see: Ananya Panday says Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra is the reason she is single. Watch video

Interestingly, earlier, in an interview with India Today, Kareena had said that she would never join social media. “No, I think that’ll ever be possible, because I’m very private about my life. What has to be there, a lot of things are out there. Despite not being on social media, I think my life is on social media, so I like it that way. I don’t wanna be the one posting pictures and videos,” she had said.

Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film, which is an official remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, will release this Christmas.

LIVE: PM Modi’s address to the nation on coronavirus outbreak begins
Coronavirus in India: Ready to help India with epidemic prevention experience, says China
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi to address nation on coronavirus
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
