Aditya Narayan goofs up while teasing wife Shweta as she cooked her first meal at new home: ‘Go back to your sasural’

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 19:07 IST

Singer Aditya Narayan was trying to tease his wife Shweta Aggarwal in a new video but goofed up a little. He jokingly banished her to her ‘sasural’ but soon realised that was where already was.

In the video, shared by a fanpage, Shweta was seen cooking her first meal at her in-laws’ place, as is a custom in most North Indian households. She was seen in a pink suit, wearing bangles and cooking what looked like kheer, with help from his mother. Aditya stood next to her, mouthing filmy dialogues.

“Taste mein koi kasar nahi honi chaiye. Warna jao apne sasural walon ke paas (Make sure you don’t mess up. Otherwise go back to your in-laws’ place),” he said as others around him laughed. When Shweta was told about what he just said, she too, laughed and told him, “This is sasural only.”

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot last week in Mumbai. They were joined only by their close friends and family, as precautions against the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the first picture from the wedding on Instagram, Adtiya wrote, “I will find you.. And I will marry you.”

Aditya is the son of singer Udit Narayan, who was disappointed about not getting to celebrate his wedding in a more lavish manner. He told Bollywood Hungama, “I have just one son. I wanted his marriage to be much more lavish. But the Covid has taken the joy away from all celebrations. In fact I wanted my son to wait until this pandemic was over before getting married. But Shweta’s family and Aditya were keen that they get married now. My son and Shweta were in a live-in relationship for 10 years. I guess it was time for them to make it official.”

In an earlier interview to Dainik Bhaskar, Udit had said, “I have known Shweta for many years but only as a friend of my son. Aditya came to me one day and told me that he wants to marry Shweta. I just told Aditya that if something happens later, don’t blame the parents.”

