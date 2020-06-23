e-paper
Home / Music / Adnan Sami slams Bollywood, music mafia for ‘trying to play God’: ‘Old and new singers, composers being exploited’

Adnan Sami slams Bollywood, music mafia for ‘trying to play God’: ‘Old and new singers, composers being exploited’

Adnan Sami said that the ‘mafia’ of the film and music industries tried to control creativity and exploited talent. He also rued how people lacking creativity are only serving remixes.

Jun 23, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Adnan Sami opened up on the existence of a ‘mafia’ in the film and music industries.
         

Singer Adnan Sami lashed out at the ‘mafia’ of the film and music industries for trying to ‘control art’. He also opened up about the exploitation of talent in the music industry and said that they risked being ostracised if they did not ‘fall into the diktat’.

“The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! ‘Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT’... Why is creativity beyond ‘CONTROLLED’ by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD??,” he wrote in an irate Instagram post.

Adnan also slammed the trend of rehashing old songs and films. “We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!!,” he wrote.

 

Calling the ‘mafia’ of the film and music industries ‘arrogant’ and authoritarian, he wrote, “Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! ‘CHANGE’ is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!”

“As Abraham Lincoln said - ‘You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!,’” he added.

Last week, singer Sonu Nigam shared a video in which he opened up about the power dynamics of the music industry and warned everyone that talented musicians might just be pushed to suicide because of these practices. He claimed that two music labels controlled the industry with an iron fist.

“I was lucky; I came into this industry rather early and therefore could get out early and avoid the mess, but for the scores of newcomers, it can be very difficult. I keep talking to them, they all confide in me - they are worried - a producer, director and music composer wants to work with you but the music company will say ‘this guy isn’t our artist’,” he said.

