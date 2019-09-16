After Ranu Mondal, Lucknow Uber driver wins internet with rendition of Nazar Ke Saamne; Uber, YouTube react. Watch video

music

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:43 IST

A video of an Uber driver in Lucknow, singing Kumar Sanu’s ‘90s hit Nazar Ke Saamne, has been widely shared online. The video emerges after a similar story, that of a homeless woman named Ranu Mondal, became the talk of the internet.

A Twitter user named Gaurav shared the video on September 14. He wrote alongside it, “Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous.” The Twitter user also mentioned that the driver has his own YouTube channel.

Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye.

Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel. #Lucknow #Uber pic.twitter.com/G4zu8u2531 — #SavePriyanshu (@crowngaurav) September 14, 2019

The official Uber India replied to Gaurav’s tweet, and wrote that Vinod has often received compliments for his singing by riders. Uber India wrote, “Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We’re glad to hear this #UberStar’s passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet.”

Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet. — Uber India (@Uber_India) September 15, 2019

Thanks for introducing us to Vinod and his amazing voice - always exciting to come across new creators! — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) September 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the YouTube India Twitter account also got in on the conversation, and wrote, ‘Thanks for introducing us to Vinod and his amazing voice - always exciting to come across new creators!”

Previously, a homeless woman named Ranu Mondal was spotted singing for her supper at a railway station. She was subsequently signed by music composer Himesh Reshammiya to perform a couple of songs for an upcoming film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 19:42 IST