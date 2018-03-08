American band One Republic is coming to India in April

American rock-pop band One Republic is coming to India in April. Their official Twitter handle shared the news on Wednesday. The band will be performing in Mumbai. The location of their concert and ticketing details haven’t been announced yet.

Well, secret’s out! We’re coming to Mumbai, India next month. Details & ticket info to follow. pic.twitter.com/P8S2z7q8Jn — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) March 7, 2018

The band, known for albums such as Dreaming Out Loud and Waking Up, was formed in Colorado in the year 2002. Lead vocalist Ryan Tedder and guitarist Zach Filkins were its founding members.

One Republic’s success story was rather unconventional. The band first fetched attention on the social networking site Myspace. They signed their first contract with Columbia Records in 2003, but the two broke up soon.

The band had to wait for another four years for their breakthrough success. In 2007, they collaborated with Timbaland who remixed their song Apologize. The song became a chartbuster and brought One Republic to the limelight. It eventually earned them a Grammy nomination.

Second single Stop and Stare just consolidated their position in the music world.

Currently the band has five members Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, Drew Brown and Zach Filkins.

Their latest single Rich love came in July, 2017.

After successful India trips by Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, One Republic will also be expected to enthral the Indian audience.