Mother-daughter Anoushka and Sukanya Shankar set new plan for Pt Ravi Shankar’s birth centenary celebration amid coronavirus crisis

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:04 IST

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar along with her mother, Sukanya Shankar, had a string of events lined up this year for her father, late Pt Ravi Shankar’s birth centenary celebration all around the world. But the coronavirus pandemic has thrown all plans into a tizzy, leading to cancellation/ postponement of these events. However, while sharing how they are going to celebrate the sitar virtuoso’s birthday on April 7 at their London home, they hint at their plans of doing something special online for his fans.

“I feel something good comes of whatever happens in life,” says Sukanya, wife of Pt Ravi Shankar, adding, “We’re going to have a small puja at home, play his music... Anoushka might play his favourite sitar that Kanhailal (popular instrument maker, known for his craftsmanship) from Kolkata made for him. I got it here when I came to London this time for an exhibition.”

So, will this interesting music session by Anoushka be live or recorded into a video and shared on social media for fans? “Yes that’s something we might do as I know there are so many people around the world who would love to listen to her playing her father’s favourite instrument. But I’m not tech savvy, so she’ll have to do it,” says Sukanya .

Anoushka, on her part, adds that she also has a few things in mind, but she is yet to chalk out the final plan. “It’s too early to reveal anything, given the time right now, nothing is certain. Closer to the date I’ll have a better understanding,” she says, while adding that she is currently keeping busy with work in the house, especially her kids, Zubin and Mohan, whom she is home-schooling.

Talking about how she’s explaining the current situation to her boys, she adds, “Telling them the truth, keeping it simple at the same time trying not to scare them much. Giving them lessons on safety, hygiene, how to maintain distance etc.”

Looking at the positive side, Anoushka, 38, adds, “What’s happening is horrible, but with every crisis there is an opportunity to come out of it. I think right now, there’s more communication and connections happening, everyone’s helping one another. I’m trying to focus on that.”

And how would have the legend himself looked at the dark phases in life? “They don’t make people like him anymore,” Sukanya shares emotionally, “He was calm, understanding, a philosopher who would always find the good in everything. And I’m sure like most of the times, he would’ve simply smiled and said ‘this too shall pass’.”

