The #MeToo movement engulfed the nation ever since actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of her film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. The movement continues to gain momentum as more and more victims come forward to name and shame those in power. Joining the league of celebs who have openly supported the movement, music maestro AR Rahman has said he is committed towards creating a safer creative space for women.

The Academy Award-winner has claimed to have been shocked by some of the names of victims and perpetrators. He has said that he would love to see the country become cleaner and more respectful towards women. Talking about ensuring safety at his work place, the singer has promised, “To all my endeavours, my team and I are committed to creating an environment where everyone finds a safe creative space to bring their best, evolve and succeed.”

However, Rahman has also drawn attention to how judgement should not be passed on the internet saying, “social media offers great freedom for victims to speak up, however we should be careful in creating a new internet justice system, in case it’s misused.”

Many famous names have been accused in the ongoing #MeToo movement including filmmaker Subhash Ghai, senior actor Alok Nath, Housefull director Sajid Khan and Queen director Vikas Bahl with music director Anu Malik being the latest one. While Anu Malik has been removed from the Indion Idol judges panel, Sajid Khan has been replaced by Farhad Samji as director of the upcoming film Housefull 4.

Many more names have come up in the world of music including singer Kailash Kher, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by quite a few women with singer Sona Mohapatra being the most popular. In another revelation, singer Varsha Singh Dhanoa has accused singer and music composer Toshi Sabri of harassment.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 09:53 IST