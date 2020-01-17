e-paper
Home / Music / Ariana Grande sued for allegedly lifting ‘key elements’ from another song for 7 Rings

Ariana Grande sued for allegedly lifting ‘key elements’ from another song for 7 Rings

Ariana Grande has been sued by hip-hop artist DOT for allegedly ripping off the chorus of one of his songs.

music Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:05 IST

Asian News International, Los Angeles
Ariana Grande accepts the award for artist of the year at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
American singer Ariana Grande is in a legal turmoil after hip-hop artist DOT sued her and Universal Music group for ripping off the chorus of one of his songs in Grande’s hit 7 Rings. According to the allegations put forward by DOT whose real name is Josh Stone, music producer Tommy Brown had lifted some key elements from his song You Need I Got It for Grande’s song.

7 rings which was released in January last year had the chorus ‘I want it, I got it, I want it I got it’, while chorus of DOT’s song which was released in 2017 has the chorus, ‘You need it / I got it / You Want It / I Got It.’

 

The lawsuit has further alleged that according to the assessment of two forensic musicologists, rhythm and notes of the song are also similar, reported Fox News.

“Literally, every single one of the 39 respective notes of 7 Rings is identical with the 39 notes of ‘I Got It’ from a metrical placement perspective. Said another way, the rhythm and placement of the notes and lyrics are identical,” Fox News quoted the lawsuit.

The Thank U, Next singer has been nominated for five Grammy Awards that will take place next week. Of the five nominations, two are for the song 7 Rings.

