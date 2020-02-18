Arijit Singh to perform in Delhi on Feb 22, check out his top 5 romantic songs

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 11:58 IST

As singer-songwriter Arijit Singh gets ready for his upcoming concert in Delhi on Saturday, we bring you some of the top songs from his vast discography that he is likely to regale his fans with. The singer will be seen in concert in Delhi after a gap of two years.

In the year 2019 alone, Arijit worked on 18 movies and some of his biggest projects included Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan’s Kalank, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu’s Andhadhun, among others. Arijit Singh began his Bollywood playback career in 2010 and his early hit songs include Tum Hi Ho and Phir Le Aaya Dil.

Delhi will witness the magic of romance with Arijit on Saturday, February 22 at Sector 10, Dwarka. Arijit’s only performance in Delhi for 2020, only 8000 people get to be a part of the grand show.

Bekhayali

Shot on Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the song was part of the hit film Kabir Singh. It topped chartbusters weeks ahead of the film’s release.

Bolna

Picturised on Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan, the song is a sweet treat for fans of romance and featured in Kapoor and Sons.

Agar Tum Saath Ho

Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha featured a few versions of this soul-stirring number that was picturised on lead actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

Gerua

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recreated their 90s magic in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale that also featured Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan.

Samjhawan

Featured in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, the song was picturised on Ali Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Talking about his music, Arijit had earlier said in an interview, “My goal is to be dynamic. I’ve been singing different kind of genres for a while now but I have always tried to push myself to new tangents about singing, new songs or picking up the same genre but trying to sing it differently, treating it differently. My fans have understood that they have to create their own moments in their own space while listening to my songs in their own personal individual cocoon. I have had many crazy fan moments. It is all still very strange to me.”

Tickets are priced at ₹2,499 onwards and are available on Insider.in.

