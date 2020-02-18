Taapsee Pannu to star in Run Lola Run remake, Looop Lapeta with Tahir Raj Bhasin

bollywood

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 10:01 IST

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has announced that she will be part of a Hindi remake of cult classic Run Lola Run, which is being directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film will also star Tahir Raj Bhasin and is set to hit theatres on January 29, 2021.

Sharing the information, Taapsee wrote, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, “LOOOP LAPETA”, an adaptation of the cult classic “Run Lola Run.” Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021! @tahirrajbhasin @sonypicturesin @ellipsisentertainment @bhatiaaakash @tanuj.garg @atulkasbekar @vivekkrishnani @Aayush_Blm #loooplapeta.”

Run Lola Run is a 1998 German thriller film written and directed by Tom Tykwer. With Franka Potente in the titular role of Lola, the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The film follows a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend’s life.

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu after winning Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Female) pose with Ranbir Singh for a photo during the 65th Amazon Filmfare awards 2020 in Guwahati on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Also read: Mira Rajput gives competition to husband Shahid Kapoor as she aces squats with 40 kg weight

Meanwhile, Taapsee awaits the release of Anubhav SInha’s Thappad where she plays a wife who is not ready to treat violence as a norm. The film is set to reach big screens on February 28 this year.

She also has Rashami Rocket and Haseen Dilruba in the pipeline. Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba is scheduled to release on September 18. Taapsee will also be seen as cricketer Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu.

Talking about her choice of films, she recently told IANS, “How I stand for gender equality and women’s right has nothing to do with success, but everything to do with upbringing. I was never told that I am any less because I am a girl. I have a sister and, whether it is education, jobs or any other choice we made, in our house my parents never questioned it because we are girls. So the choice of films that I make is a reflection of my mindset. My audience sees my belief in my choices.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more