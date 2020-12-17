Asees Kaur: It becomes a challenge and you’ve to struggle more when you aren’t with a music label

Anyone in Bollywood can tell you that survival in the industry isn’t a cakewalk. Singer Asees Kaur agrees, but feels things are much better right now given there’s lots of work. But the one thing that she wishes for is more opportunities for female singers.

“The industry is definitely male-dominated. How many female fronted movies do you see releasing every year? And sometimes, even in a frame where with a female actor, you can hear a male singer’s voice in the background. Sometimes music directors prefer male artistes. So, there are many factors. We can’t simply blame one thing,” says Kaur, whose latest songs are Jaan Ban Gaye (Khuda Hafiz) and Deedar De (Chhalaang).

However, she adds, “With so much happening right now, I just hope more doors open for female artistes.”

When asked if the music label monopoly creates hurdles for singers, who aren’t a part of them, she says, “It definitely becomes a challenge when you aren’t with a music label, you have to struggle a lot more. A music label has its own set of artistes whom they promote and support. It also happens that even if the director or producer likes your voice, the label will push for their artistes.”

At the same time, Kaur shares that when one isn’t a part of any label, they enjoy creative freedom. “So there are pros and cons everywhere. It’s up to you to decide what you want,” she says.

Given the discussion around favouritism in the music industry, many feel it has a negative effect on aspiring singers. Having spent five years in the industry now, Kaur agrees and advises aspiring singers to understand that one can’t control “external factors like music label and music directors”.

She elaborates, “If you want to survive work on your craft, do your riyaaz and keep trying. Nothing comes easy, and nothing is difficult if you try hard. Sometimes I feel not everyone does their riyaaz properly. These days a lot of people upload videos… sunke pata chal jaata hai kisne riyaaz kiya hain aur kisne nahi.”

Meanwhile, given the pandemic, Kaur, too, has been working from home much like others. She feels online live gigs and private functions that are happening now in a way helping singers.

“The last few months have been difficult. But now these digital concerts and private events with limited people are happening in smaller numbers though. But something is better than nothing. Since I’ve done both I feel we’ve to be at it till things get better,” she concludes.

