Bappi Lahiri dubs Kanika Kapoor’s behaviour ‘irresponsible’, prays for her recovery

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 15:04 IST

Music composer Bappi Lahiri has called singer Kanika Kapoor’s behaviour in the last couple of days amid coronavirus outbreak as being ‘irresponsible’. He added that she shouldn’t have come back from London.

Speaking to Spotboye, Bappi Lahiri said that the singer should not have returned from London. He said: “That the first mistake she made.” Agreeing with others, he further said, “It was irresponsible on her part.” However, he later added that he hoped she would recover soon. He was quoted as saying: “I am an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha. I will pray for her quick recovery. She will get well soon.”

On Friday, Kanika tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow, becoming the first Bollywood celebrity to do so. The news immediately went viral with reports emerging that she hid in a bathroom to avoid getting checked and get quarantined. She also went on to attend events Lucknow and Kanpur, one of which was a party which was attended by BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh.

The singer, however, denied any wrongdoing. Speaking to Times of India, she said that she had no idea that one had to get self quarantined and that she did not hide in a bathroom. Calling them silly rumours, she was quoted as saying: “There are these silly rumours that I hid in the washroom to skip screening. Tell me, how is it possible for a person to skip screening at immigration while coming on an international flight? I was properly screened at the Mumbai airport and I stayed in the city for a day. But since everything was closed and no work was happening (because of the industry lockdown due to the coronavirus spread), my parents suggested I come home. So I reached Lucknow on March 11 by the morning flight. And one can check, at that time there was no advisory issued by the government on anyone travelling from abroad to be under self-quarantine. So how can one expect me to do it, especially when I had been screened and had no health issues till I left Mumbai? In fact, I developed the symptoms only four days ago.”

Kanika, famous for her song Baby Doll which stars Sunny Leone, has worked with Bappi Lahiri is songs such as Pyar Mein Thoda Twist. Rishi Kapoor also expressed his views on her case.

