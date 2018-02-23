Complaint against singer Papon for kissing minor girl he was mentoring on reality show

A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint against Assamese singer, Angarag Papon Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for an ‘inappropriate’ act of showing affection to a minor girl, reports Firstpost. The singer was allegedly seen kissing the girl – who is among the contestants of a reality show he is mentoring – on a Facebook live video. The video still features on the singer’s official page. The lawyer and rep for Papon have said that it was an act of “affection” which should not be miscontrued.

Papon is currently one of the judges on Voice India Kids along with singers Shaan and Himmesh Reshammiya. As part of Holi celebrations with the contestants, he was seen dressed as Gabbar Singh from Sholay and sang a few Holi songs with the children and adolescents. He then smeared colour on the girl’s face and kissed her. After this, he was seen asking his team members to end the video.

Lawyer, Runa Bhuyan, said in the complaint, “I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girls participating in reality shows across India.”

#Delhi: Supreme Court advocate Runa Bhuyan files a complaint against singer Papon for 'inappropriately kissing a minor girl' who is a contestant on a reality TV show. pic.twitter.com/uqTT10YpiD — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

Partha Gogoi, Papon’s manager, told a local website Guwahati Plus, “The act was not meant to hurt the sentiments of any individual, and that it was not wrong in any manner, which is why they see no reason to pull down the video from the official Facebook page of Papon.”

Papon’s lawyer Gaurang Narang has told India Today: “A person will not put anything against him on public domain for anybody to pick it up and make it a complaint. It is very unfortunate, that a lawyer who has done this - maybe it is her mindset. But the fact remains that this kind of compassion, affection should not be constitute. The singer is quite disturbed by the whole incident.” He also referred to a statement that has been issued by minor’s father. He emphasises that it states that “don’t malign the relationship between a guru and a shishya.” No police complaint has been filed in the case.

The singer has lent his voice to songs in films such as Barfi!, Befikre, Sultan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Hamari Adhuri Kahani among others.