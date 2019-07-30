e-paper
Dhinchak Pooja’s latest song Naach Ke Pagal crosses 3 million views, Twitter reacts with Lata Mangeshkar memes

As cringe pop queen Dhinchak Pooja returns with her new song Nach Ke Pagal that has garnered 3.4 million views on YouTube, internet is dealing with it in the only way it can -- hilarious memes.

music Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dhinchak Pooja returns with her latest viral video, Naach Ke Paagal.

Years after winning the internet with her Dilon Ka shooter Hai Mera Scooter, cringe pop sensation Dhinchak Pooja is back with yet another video that is going viral online. Titled Naach Ke Pagal, the video was published on July 25 and has already garnered more than 3 million views on YouTube.

 The new song has weird lyrics - much in line with Dhinchak’s style, and seems to be shot across various locations, ranging from a family swimming pool to a homely drawing room.

Given the shock treatment of Nach Ke Pagal, Twitter is dealing with Dhinchak Pooja in the only way it can -- hilarious memes. Internet was awash with jokes on the song, its lyrics and its singer. Even Lata Mangeshkar was brought into the mix. Here is a selection of jokes and memes...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dhinchak Pooja earlier won fans with her songs Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, which even had her grooving with Salman Khan on his reality show Bigg Boss where she participated as a contestant.

Talking about her stay inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, Pooja had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I enjoyed my stay in Bigg Boss house. People inside the house are playing games to win the show. I also wanted to win it but I didn’t want to play any game. I was there for experience and fun. And I think I got eliminated because the audience didn’t like me as I didn’t interact much with everyone.”

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 13:54 IST

