Home / Music / Dil Bechara team pays musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan perform songs

Dil Bechara team pays musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan perform songs

The Dil Bechara team paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput by performing all the songs from the film, which happens to be his last release.

music Updated: Jul 22, 2020 13:33 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AR Rahman performed Dil Bechara title song during a musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.
AR Rahman performed Dil Bechara title song during a musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

The Dil Bechara team paid a musical tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday. Music maestro AR Rahman opened the virtual event by crooning the Dil Bechara title track with his daughter Rahima and a few other team members lending music.

Watch: Dil Bechara - A musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Various singers and musicians performed all the major songs from the film including Taare Ginn, Khulke Jeene Ka , Friendzone and Maskhari. The team of Dil Bechara also shared some happy memories from Sushant’s life and the making of the film. Sunidhi Chauhan said the song Maskhari connects Sushant’s real life and reel life. She sang the song in collaboration with singer Hriday Gattani. Shreya Ghoshal performed Taare Ginn with Mohit Chauhan, who dedicated the song to Sushant given his passion for astronomy. He talked about how Sushant would enjoy stargazing with the help of his telescope at night. Shashaa Tirupati performed Khulke Jeene Ka while Jonita Gandhi and Hriday Gattani remembered Sushant with the emotional song Main Tumhara.

Several scenes from the film’s trailer and behind the scenes from the making of the film were also shown during the musical tribute.

Dil Bechara is Sushant’s final movie, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who had once revealed that Sushant had given his nod for the film even without reading the script to honour his promise made during the casting of his debut film Kai Po Che.

Also read: Ahead of Dil Bechara, here are Sushant Singh Rajput’s films that should get a cult following

Dil Bechara will be premiered on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24.The film is adapted from the famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. AR Rahman has given the music for the film with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

