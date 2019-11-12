Dua Lipa set to perform in Mumbai, says ‘you can expect a big dance party’

music

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 13:28 IST

Though just four years into the music industry, Dua Lipa has already bagged two Grammy awards and three Brit Awards. With songs such as New Rules, One Kiss, IDGAF and Electricity to her credit, Dua has taken a giant leap towards success and has surely established herself as one of the best pop artiste. The 24-year-old, who chose to remain tight-lipped about her equation with rumoured boyfriend Anwar Hadid, is one of the highlight acts at the upcoming OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai.

In an exclusive interview, we caught up with the Don’t Start Now hitmaker, who spoke about her recent social media black out, her musical inspirations, and how she thinks has digitisation changed the games and rules of the industry. Excerpts:

Tell us about your musical journey. Who inspired you be a musician?

I’ve been singing as long as I can remember. I grew up in a musical household because my dad, Dukagjin Lipa, was a singer in a band in Kosovo and we always had music playing around the house.

Dua Lipa performs during the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, November 3, 2019. (Reuters) ( REUTERS )

Do you prefer recording studios or live performances?

It’s impossible to say because they’re both totally different and I love both. I’ve just finished being in the studio writing my new album for most of this year, so now I’m super excited to get back out there and play music to my fans. It’s an amazing feeling.

Also Watch | Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai as India gears up for OnePlus Music Festival

We noticed you that you have gone off your social media handles. Could you tell us the reasoning for this? How does it make you feel to be offline?

It’s good to take some time out sometimes and really connect with people in real life. I highly recommend it!

For your music, where do draw your inspirations from?

I draw inspiration from absolutely everything I experience, and also my friends and family, the things they go through.

How have your personal experiences helped you as an artiste?

I guess they have helped me have subjects to sing about, stories to tell that other people can relate to.

How would you say, you have evolved as an artiste over the years?

We’re all changing constantly. I would like to think that I’ve grown in confidence the longer I’ve done this. Especially after the first album, I now feel like I’m going into album two with a much clearer picture of what I need to do.

You have been a part of the music industry for a while now. What are the major transitions you have seen so far?

I started releasing music at the start of the streaming era. I don’t think things have changed too much since then although streaming services have certainly grown a lot.

What do you think is the current trend in music globally?

I don’t think there really is one. I love that pop music is a mish mash of so many different genres.

How do you think has digitisation changed the games and rules of music industry globally?

Everything is faster now and more immediate. Which is why there is such an appetite for artists to release new music constantly.

Do you think somewhere the budding musicians have become too social media conscious?

No, I don’t think so. Social media helps artistes project themselves; they curate it themselves and that gives them a certain amount of autonomy which is a good thing.

What do you think of collaborations? Is it a good way to discover something new musically?

Yes, I think so. I’ve really enjoyed collaborating with people like Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Blackpink. It’s interesting because they bring something new to the table that I wouldn’t necessarily have done on my own.

If given a chance, would we see Dua Lipa collaborate with an Indian artiste?

Yes, that sounds fun!

Tell us about your future projects.

I’ve just released my brand-new single from the new era called Don’t Start Now. So, you’ll be seeing and hearing a lot more from me this coming year.

What can we expect this time from Dua Lipa at the OnePlus Music Festival? Can you name a few songs you would perform?

You can expect a big dance party, I want everyone to leave having had fun and feeling good. It’s a full set so you can expect the big singles as well as some songs from my album.

Also read: Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai for music festival, excited to ‘sing with Indian KatyCats’ . See pics, video

A few Rapid-fire questions

What is your favourite cheat-day meal?

A Sunday roast

How do you deal with a creative block?

I like to take some time out and hang out with friends and family.

A favourite song you keep listening to?

Doja Cat, Tyga - Juicy

Your expectations from India?

I’ve been to India before and I love it.

Dua’s achievements:

-She has won a total of 34 awards from 80 nominations in just four years since her debut.

-She has been nominated for 10 Brit Awards out of which she has won three.

-She was the first female artiste to get five nominations in the same year at the Brit Awards.

-She was signed by Warner Bros at the age of 18.

-Dua and her family runs Kosovo’s biggest music festival titled Sunny Hill Festival

Author tweets at nishad.thaivalapil@htlive.com

Follow @htshowbiz for more