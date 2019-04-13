For me, music is an emotion: Adhyayan Suman

Adhyayan Suman admits that he loves everything intense, whether it’s life or music. As far as music is concerned, he remembers being besotted watching singers sing and perform, since childhood. Adhyayan says, “I am overwhelmed that I get to live my dream yet again through music. Music for me is an emotion. It is a way of expressing my feelings, so it is a part of my life every single day.”

Adhyayan adds that he has recently started his vocal training with Sharanya who was a student at the AR Rahman Academy. He also recently released his single Aaya Na Tu, and talks about the inspiration behind this song. “I have been a huge Arjun Kanungo fan. Aaya Na Tu was stuck in my mind forever. I had felt a personal connect with the song and usually I would never do a recreation of another artiste but this one I just had to,” he says.

He adds that the inspiration for the song could be from the current scenario of relationships between couples. “I think love has become digital and very toxic, I have so many friends who are going through divorces and that made me realise that love has become fickle and conditional,” he adds.

Adhyayan may dabble with playback singing, but as of now, it is all about his music and his current thoughts. “I will be doing a lot of original songs this year. I am looking at bringing out at least two tracks a month,” he says.

The singer will be making a big announcement soon, “I am currently shooting for a song which has been a cult and luckily it’s my own song from one of my films,” he concludes.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 20:56 IST