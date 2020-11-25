Grammy 2021 nominations: Beyonce dominates, The Weeknd calls process ‘corrupt’ after getting snubbed. Full list
Grammy 2021 nominations: Beyonce became the second most nominated artist in Grammys history while The Weeknd’s snub was called the ‘biggest in memory'. Check out full list.music Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:36 IST
Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favoured alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd, who called the process corrupt.
Beyonce’s nine nods made her the second most nominated Grammy artist in history, with a total of 79, and came through projects that celebrated Black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the United States.
The biggest shutout for the highest honours in the music industry was The Weeknd, whose critically acclaimed album After Hours, was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts for four weeks. Variety called the omission of the R&B singer, who has been chosen to play the halftime show at the Super Bowl next year, the biggest snub in memory.
The Weeknd, in a Twitter post, said: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.” The Recording Academy’s chair and interim CEO, Harvey Mason, said in a written statement that he understood The Weeknd’s disappointment.
We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the GRAMMY stage the weekend before. Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists, Mason said.
In June the academy, whose members choose the nominees and vote on the winners, announced tighter rules regarding potential conflicts of interest in response to claims that the selection process was open to rigging. The Grammys will be handed out in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, hosted by Trevor Noah.
British singer Dua Lipa, pop star Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch got six nominations apiece. Swift and Dua Lipa will compete for the top prize - album of the year - along with R&B singer Post Malone, British band Coldplay, female band Haim, avant-garde Briton Jacob Collier, American soul band Black Pumas and American alternative R&B singer Jhene Aiko.
Billboard called the nominations for album, record, song of the year and best new artist surprising for the range of superstar nominees as well as out-of-nowhere newcomers.
Bob Dylan, 79, was a no-show despite acclaim for his first album of new music in eight years, Rough and Rowdy Ways, while established artists like Katy Perry, Maren Morris, The Chicks, Halsey and the Jonas Brothers all got zero nominations.
But K-pop sensation BTS got its first major Grammy nod, for single Dynamite in the best pop group performance field, in a breakthrough for a South Korean group.
The best new artist field included rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, as well as alternative artist Phoebe Bridgers and Noah Cyrus.
Women, including Fiona Apple, Brittany Howard and newcomer Ingrid Andress, packed the rock and country music fields, while Britain’s Harry Styles got his first Grammy love with three nods for his work on album Fine Line.
Beyonce’s nominations came for her song Black Parade and visual album Black is King, along with her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the single Savage. They were released during a summer of nationwide protests over police killings of Black people in the United States.
Swift’s coronavirus lockdown album Folklore brought her back to the album of the year contest, while her single Cardigan was among the song of the year entries.
See full list:
Record of the Year
Black Parade, Beyoncé
Colors, Black Pumas
Rockstar, DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
Say So, Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish
Don’t Start Now,Dua Lipa
Circles, Post Malone
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Black Parade, Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim Kaydence Krysiuk & Rickie Caso Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
The Box, Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
Cardigan, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Circles, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
Don’t Start Now, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
I Can’t Breathe, Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
If The World Was Ending, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
Yummy, Justin Bieber
Say So, Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish
Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles
Cardigan, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Un Dia (One Day), J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
Intentions, Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
Dynamite, BTS
Rain On Me, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Exile, Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Rene Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
On My Mind, Diplo & Sidepiece
My High, Disclosure Featuring Amine & Slowthai
The Difference, Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
Both of Us, Jayda G
10%, Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I, Arca
Planet’s Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Axiom, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs, Black Violin
Americana, Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
Shameika, Fiona Apple
Not, Big Thief
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps, Haim
Stay High, Brittany Howard
Daylight, Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
Bum-Rush, Body Count
Underneath, Code Orange
The In-Between, In This Moment
Bloodmoney, Poppy
Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) -- Live, Power Trip
Best Rock Song
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
Lost in Yesterday, Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
Not, Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
Shameika, Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
Stay High, Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
Lightning & Thunder, Jhene Aiko Featuring John Legend
Black Parade, Beyoncé
All I Need, Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
Goat Head, Brittany Howard
See Me, Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Sit on Down, The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
Wonder What She Thinks of Me, Chloe X Halle
Let Me Go, Mykal Kilgore
Anything For You, Ledisi
Distance, Yebba
Best R&B Song
Better Than I Imagine, Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
Black Parade, Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim Kaydence Krysiuk & Rickie Caso Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Collide, Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
Do It, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monet, Scott Storche & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
Slow Down, Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album:
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance:
Deep Reverence, Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
Bop, DaBaby
What’s Poppin, Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Dior, Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Rockstar, DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now, Cry Later, Drake Featuring Lil Durk
Lockdown, Anderson .Paak
The Box, Roddy Ricch
Highest in the Room, Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
The Bigger Picture, Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
The Box, Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
Laugh Now, Cry Later, Durk Banks, Roget Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
Rockstar, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
Savage, Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King’s Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9
Best Country Solo Performance
Stick That in Your Country Song, Eric Church
Who You Thought I Was, Brandy Clark
When My Amy Prays, Vince Gill
Black Like Me, Mickey Guyton
Bluebird, Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
All Night, Brothers Osborne
10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Ocean, Lady A
Sugar Coat, Little Big Town
Some People Do, Old Dominion
Best Country Song
Bluebird, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
The Bones, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
Crowded Table, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
More Hearts Than Mine, Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
Some People Do, Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best New Age Album
Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form/Less, Superposition
More Guitar Stories, Jim Kimo West
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Guinevere, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist
Pachamama, Regina Carter, soloist
Celia, Gerald Clayton, soloist
All Blues, Chick Corea, soloist
Moe Honk, Joshua Redman, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Ona, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What’s The Hurry, Kenny Washington
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton
Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Dialogues on Race, Gregg August
Monk’estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like a Lot, John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
Four Questions, Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento y Tiempo -- Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymee Nuviola
Trane’s Delight, Poncho Sanchez
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Wonderful Is Your Name, Melvin Crispell III
Release (Live), Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter
Come Together, Rodney Darkchild Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters
Won’t Let Go, Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter
Movin’ On, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters
Sunday Morning, Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters
Holy Water, We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters
Famous For (I Believe), Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters
There Was Jesus, Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Case Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton
Kierra, Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run to the Father, Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We the Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop
20/20, The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura, Bajofondo
Monstruo, Cami
Sobrevolando, Cultura Profetica
La Conquista Del Espacio, Fito Paez
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Hecho En Mexico, Alejandro Fernadez
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez
Ayayay!, Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Mi Tumbao, Jose Alberto El Ruisenor
Infinito, Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando al Almor (Deluxe), Jorge celedon & Sergio Luis
40, Grupo Niche
Memorias De Navidad, Victor Manuelle
Best American Roots Performance
Colors, Black Pumas
Deep in Love, Bonny Light Horseman
Short and Sweet, Brittany Howard
I’ll Be Gone, Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
I Remember Everything, John Prine
Best American Roots Song
Cabin, Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
Ceiling to the Floor, Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
Hometown, Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
I Remember Everything, Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Man Without a Soul, Tom Overby & Lucina Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Man on Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
Home, Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy Duck Holmes
Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
My Relatives ‘Nikso Kowaiks,’ Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Na Wai ‘Eha
Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia
Best Reggae Album
Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest
Got to Be Tough, Toots & the Maytals
One World, The Wailers
Best Global Music Album
FU Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice as Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
Best Children’s Music Album
All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds
Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock and Friends
I’m an Optimist, Dog on Fleas
Songs for Singin’, The Okee Dokee Brothers
Wild Life, Justin Roberts
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Acid For The Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow
Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theater Album
Amelie, Original London Cast
American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast
Jagged Little Pill, Original Cast
Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast
The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast
Soft Power, Original Cast
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Various Artists
Bill & Ted Face the Music, Various Artists
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Various Artists
Frozen 2, Various Artists
Jojo Rabbit, Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Ad Adstra, Max Richter, composer
Becoming, Kamasi Washington, composer
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
1917, Thomas Newman, composer
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beautiful Ghosts, (From Cats), Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
Carried Me With You, (From Onward), Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Into the Unknown, (From Frozen 2), Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)
No Time to Die, (From No Time to Die), Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Stand Up, (From Harriet), Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
Best Instrumental Composition
Baby Jack, Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & the Latin Jazz Orchestra)
Be Water II, Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)
Plumfield, Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)
Sputnik, Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
Strata, Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
Bathroom Dance, Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Donna Lee, John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
Honeymooners, Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows)
Lift Every Voice and Sing, Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)
Uranus: The Magician, Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Asas Fechdas, John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)
Desert Song, Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)
From This Place, Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)
He Won’t Hold You, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
Slow Burn, Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)
Best Recording Package
Everyday Life, Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)
Funeral, Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)
Healer, Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)
On Circles, Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)
Vols. 11 & 12, Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Flamin Pie (Collectors Edition), Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)
Mode, Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)
Ode to Joy, Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
The Story of Ghostly International, Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926, Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974, Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Dead Man’s Pop, Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business, Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Out of a Clear Blue Sky, David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)
Best Historical Album
Celebrated, 1895-1896, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)
Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943), Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)
It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
Souvenir, Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Black Hole Rainbow, Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
Expectations, Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)
Hyperspace, Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
Jaime, Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)
25 Trips, Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Remixed Recording
Do You Ever (Rac Mix), Rac, remixer (Phil Good)
Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix), Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)
Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix), Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
Roses (Imanbek Remix), Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)
Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix), Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Gerswhin: Porgy and Bess, David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
Hynes: Fields, Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)
Ives: Complete Symphonies, Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar,’ David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
David Forst
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Orchestral Performance
Aspect of America - Pulitzer Edition, Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
Concurrence, Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Symphony No. 3, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3, Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen, Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell;Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Wiliam Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Asplaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Robertson, conductor; Angle Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestral The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Handel: Agrippina, Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)
Zemlinksy: Der Zwerg, Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elen Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Sturzer, producers (Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus of the Deutsche Oper Berlin)
Best Choral Performance
Carthage, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
Kastalsky: Requiem, Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)
Moravec: Sanctuary Road, Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society of New York Chorus)
Once Upon a Time, Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Contemporary Voices, Pacifica Quartet
Healing Modes, Brooklyn Rider
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra
Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
The Schumann Quartets, Dover Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Adès; Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas, Igor Levit
Bohemian Tales, Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival, Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra, Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)
Clairières - Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
Farinelli, Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Aromonico
A Lad’s Love, Biran Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanis (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)
Smyth: The Prison, Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Adès, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Sdes & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Katie Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)
Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Best Music Video
Brown Skin Girl, Beyoncé
Life Is Good, Future Featuring Drake
Lockdown, Anderson .Paak
Adore You, Harry Styles,
Goliath, Woodkid
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top