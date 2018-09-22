‘Hariji has a great sense of humour’: Shivkumar Sharma

Puneites will be treated to an interesting one-of-its-kind event when pandit Shivkumar Sharma and pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia will perform a jugalbandi. Organised by Ananda Sangha Pune, the fund-raiser aims to support the widows of Vrindavan through the Paramhansa Yogananda Public Charitable Trust. In a quick chat, Sharma talks about his equation with Chaurasia , his love for music, and more.

What should Puneites look forward to from your performance next week?

This is a rare concert and something we have not played every now and then. Perhaps, it is for the first time after very long, that we have come together in Pune. It is going to be a musical evening, where we will try our best and leave the rest in the hands of God. We just surrender to god and the rest just happens.

How have been your experiences of performing in Pune?

Pune is like my second home. I have performed here and come here for half a century now. There are so many memories here. The Pune audience is so receptive. Also, one thing that I have noticed about the city as compared to all the other cities is that you get to witness all age groups at musical events. It is a cultural hub. I am looking forward to performing in the city as it is very satisfying.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

What are Chaurasia’s best qualities that you adore?

Besides being an extraordinary musician, he has a great sense of humour. We have a great time together. When we are travelling on shows abroad, we are always laughing and joking. We also share a common love for food. We like experimenting. At times, we have driven far off just to eat a particular dish.

What about your dual performances with Chaurasia do you enjoy the most?

You see, first of all, the combination of santoor and flute is ideal. One is a string instrument and the other is a wind instrument. The beauty is that when they are played simultaneously, they blend so well. I always say, Hariji and my friendship is blessed by God. We have known each other for half a century. In terms of music, we have collaborated on classical music and on films as well. It is a lifelong association. When we play a duet, it is our feelings for each other that reflect. I am looking forward to this event as it is a great cause.

What’s new?

Every concert is a new experience. It is a great feeling for me and for the audience. I focus on the experience. When I perform, it takes me away from my day-to-day life. It connects me with a higher force. I am trying to persuade audiences too to connect that way. They should go beyond entertainment and connect with their inner self and higher force.



What: Guru Vandana, Shiv-Hari Jugalbandi concert

Where: Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate

When: September 30, 6.30pm

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 17:29 IST