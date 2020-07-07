‘I bless her’: Lata Mangeshkar tweets viral video of woman acing Mozart’s 40th Symphony via ‘Bhartiya sargam’

music

Veteran Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar is all praise for a young singer who has sung Mozart’s 40th Symphony G Minor, using Indian sargam system.

Sharing a video, which she said she received as a forward, Lata Mangeshkar wrote: “Namaskar. Mujhe ye video kisine bheja, is ladki ne mahan Austrian sangeetkar Mozart ki 40th Symphony G Minor ko Bhartiya Sargam mein bahut sudar tarah se gaaya hai. Main isko aashirwad deti hun ki ye ek acchi gaayika bane (I received a video as a forward in which a young girl who has sung the Austrian great Mozart’s 40th Symphony G Minor’s using Indian sargam system. I bless her that she goes on to become a good singer.)

Namaskar. Mujhe ye video kisine bheja, is ladki ne mahan Austrian sangeetkar Mozart ki 40th Symphony G Minor ko Bhartiya Sargam mein bahut sudar tarah se gaaya hai. Main isko aashirwad deti hun ki ye ek acchi gaayika bane. pic.twitter.com/J6u2GyWbCD — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 6, 2020

According to reports, the woman is a classical singer named Samadipta Mukherjee. She thanked Lata for the tweet and wrote: “Thank you, Madam! I literally worshipped you, respected @mangeshkarlataJi, from my childhood! Today, I have been blessed by the God herself! What else do I need! Keep showering your blessings on me, so that, I can reach higher levels in my musical journey! Pronaam!”

It may be recalled that a couple of months back, Lata’s comments on street singer Ranu Mondal had become controversial. Ranu’s video singing Lata’s iconic song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai went viral last year. Speaking to IANS in an interview, Lata had said: “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention but it won’t last.” Her quote came in for heavy criticism as many on Twitter said she could have been a little more gracious.

