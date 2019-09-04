Fans disappointed after Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘be original’ comment for Ranu Mondal: ‘She could have been more gracious’

music

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:02 IST

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s fans have been left disappointed by her recent comments on viral sensation, Ranu Mondal. Mangeshkar had said in an interview that ‘imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success’ when speaking about Mondal.

Her comments have not sat well with her fans, who called them rude and unnecessary. Several took to Twitter to voice their disapproval. “A poor lady sang on a railway platform for a living. #RanuMondal’s voice was miraculously noticed by SM and she became a star. Inspiring. Lata ji could have been more gracious, complimented and helped her. This lecture on “imitation” was avoidable,” wrote one. “Such a superstar and so ungracious,” wrote another.

A poor lady sang on a railway platform for a living. #RanuMondal's voice was miraculously noticed by SM and she became a star. Inspiring



Lata ji could have been more gracious, complimented and helped her. This lecture on "imitation" was avoidable..

https://t.co/b4bHNaUFmf — Chirpy Says (@IndianPrism) September 3, 2019

Another star falls from grace. https://t.co/oCrreO0wN7 — Akil Bakhshi (@akil_bakhshi) September 3, 2019

A bit harsh , golden nightingale 🙏♥️ https://t.co/New2eWBy8S — antevasi ✍️ (@antevasi132) September 3, 2019

Meri bigotry hi meri pehchaan hai ... agar yaad rahe... https://t.co/Waaw9aZywb — The Resistance (@DrSaniaMaan) September 3, 2019

With Respect, this time totally Disagree with you ma'am - @mangeshkarlata https://t.co/80u8NwfMw8 — नैवेद्यNaivedhya Piparde (@NaivedhyaPiprde) September 3, 2019

Others suggested the infuriated Twitter users to read her full comment before jumping to conclusions. “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate),” she said.

“But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success,” Lata added, “By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last. Be original. By all means sing the evergreen songs by me and my colleagues. But after a point the singer must seek and find his or her own song.”

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar on Ranu Mondal’s popularity: ‘Imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success, it won’t last’

Mondal became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Mangeshkar’s soulful number Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai on a railway platform went viral on the internet. It also paved to becoming a debutante playback singer in Bollywood. Music composer Himesh Reshammiya recorded multiple songs with her and posted videos of their sessions on social media.

“My life story is a very long one. A film can be made out of my life story. It will be a special one,” Ranu told IANS. “I wasn’t born on a footpath. I belonged to a well-to-do family but it was my destiny. I got separated from my parents when I was just six months old.”

“We had a house but you know you need people to maintain it. There were so many days of loneliness. I struggled a lot but always believed in God. I used to sing according to situations. It wasn’t to get singing opportunities, just for the love of singing,” said Ranu. “I used to learn songs from Lata Mangeshkar. She didn’t teach me but I learnt from the radio and cassettes.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 14:58 IST