I just want to take each day as it comes with my boy Adabb: B Praak
The singer-composer says that he is spending all his time with his newborn baby, and takes out a couple of hours at night to work on his music.music Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:32 IST
Pratik Bachan aka B Praak, has been enjoying professional success for a while now. But this year, he has a different reason to rejoice. The singer-composer recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife Meera Bachan and the couple named their son Adabb Bachan. Praak says that he is feeling a roller coaster of emotions right now. “I am feeling joy, sheer bliss, blessed and thankful to our stars for this,” he says.
Since most of Meera’s pregnancy period was spent at home due to the lockdown, it was challenging for the couple in a number of ways. “It was emotionally and mentally very difficult. The feeling of being under house arrest at a time when you want to go out, shop, eat and feel pampered, felt like everything had stopped and taken a back-seat,” says Praak, adding that now, he wants to spend all his time with his son. “To be honest, if given a chance, I would want to be with my boy 24/7, and I try to do that. My work resumes at night during late hours. So, I take out a couple of hours for my music and then go back to my love,” gushes Praak.
The Filhall singer says that this new phase of life is very exciting for him, and he can “already feel a lot of changes in his life”. “My wife says that I am a doting father and very responsible (laughs). I was prepared for this day and fatherhood since the day I got the news. My wife and I are both 200% dedicated towards our responsibilities, and right now, all we can see is our child. I just want to take each day as it comes with my boy Adabb,” exclaims Praak.