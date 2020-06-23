I’m seeing myself going through a big shift: Shalmali

music

Virtual concerts might be the order of the day but Shalmali isn’t a big fan of the trend. She confides that she tried her hands at them but nothing can beat live concerts. “A lot of artistes are doing virtual concerts. I also did a few. But I can’t keep doing it because it isn’t something that’s coming naturally to me. Some are doing it effortlessly and they’ve their hearts in it,” she shares.

The singer-performer says that she misses performing before the audience and can’t wait to get back on the stage. “Singing live has been the most important facet of my career. Most of my time has been dedicated to preparing material, taking it to the studio and rehearsing it with the band including the singers who sing with me and the dancers who recently became part of my live acts. I miss live gigs and concerts,” she shares.

She’s happy that music has helped her “stay calm and positive” during these testing times. She elaborates, “I’m happy that I’m practising music only for myself now. There’s hardly any pressure to soothe and entertain other people. There are days when I feel like posting a video of myself playing a piece for others to listen to but I feel the calming effect of music on me when I’m writing a song, programming music on the computer, playing the piano and singing to myself.”

Shalmali says that the lockdown had helped her slow down and going ahead, she would continue doing the things that she has inculcated over the past couple of months. “I’m seeing myself going through a big shift. My peers and friends used to joke that I can’t cook to save my life. But I’ve turned that around for myself. Chopping vegetables feels so therapeutic. I’m also spending some time with myself in the balcony every morning, reading and enjoying the wind. I want to continue appreciating the small things and not rush,” she concludes.