It’s an ode to the resilience of people against adversity: Sona Mohapatra
Sona Mohapatra releases a new song, Nilamani, as a homage to the strength of those affected by super cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Orissa.music Updated: May 25, 2020 16:53 IST
The damage caused by the super cyclone Amphan with Odisha and West Bengal being amongst the worst affected, singer Sona Mohapatra, who hails from Odisha, says she wants to help in any manner possible.
To celebrate the fighting spirit of those adversely affected, she, along with her husband music composer Ram Sampath, has released a song and a music video titled Nilamani, a love letter to her motherland.
“We braved the Amphan cyclone and I feel proud that the disaster relief administration managed to evacuate over 3 lakh people in time. My friend, cinematographer Deepti Gupta had shot some glorious footage of the beautiful countryside of Odisha during my travels there for a music concert. So, we decided to edit it during lockdown and turn it into a music video and created this song with Ram at home. It is an ode to the resilience of people against adversity and also to put a spotlight on the folk artistes of our land. During discussions of survival and economy we shouldn’t forget those who create beauty and give our lives the ethereal quality. I wanted to celebrate all of this through this video and song,” she says.
Music Video Director : @magicsneya Concept : Sona Mohapatra #SonaLive Feat. The Dances of India The dances of India have long been the most forms of oriental expression. Swirling and moving to all the elements that span across the entire range of Navrasas or all nine of the basic human emotions. Passed down for centuries, they are set to their own orthodox rhythm, grammar and musical punctuations. But what would be the state of India's cultural kaleidoscope without the freedom of interpretation. The very structure of the free flowing nature of all our performing arts are created to be interjected and diffused over and over again. This song combines influences from different genres of music. Set to the choreography of the classical dance forms of India, the project aims to reinvent their classically orthodox structure and shine a fresh new spotlight upon them. Through a contemporary re-interpretation of the music they move to a whole new world of voices and words to give new meaning to the power of their source. This is a journey through India's various dance forms set to contemporary ballads that stir Sona to dance through her voice. The result is a fresh new look at forms that we are already so familiar with. As we travel on this journey we will create a contemporary songscape for dance forms ranging from Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathak, Lavni and many more. Sona's music aims to bridge the ancient to the contemporary & wants to represent the refined end of local culture.
The video showcases the 1200 year old ancient Gotipua dancers in their Gurukul, the Patachitra painters community of Raghurajpur and also some progressive sculptures, carvings and architecture of temples. She states, “Nilamani means ‘the blue jewel, a sapphire’ also another form to address the beloved of the land, Lord Jagannath. I felt this love letter in the form of this song and video would do a lot to uplift the spirits of all.”