John Legend named 2019’s sexiest man alive, Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba react

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:54 IST

John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine and the Grammy winner says he is under "pressure" as he succeeds actor Idris Elba. The 40-year-old musician said he is "excited" and a "little scared" about receiving the title.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure. Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!" he told the magazine.

Legend also took to Twitter to share the news with his old photograph and tagged Elba in the post.

"1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it," the All of Me hitmaker wrote.

1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Gw1la5Ebv4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 13, 2019

Elba retweeted his best wishes to Legend and quipped Dwayne Johnson still believes he has the title.

"My G Congratulations brother! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock. He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it," he wrote of his Hobbs & Shaw co-star who won the title in 2016.

My G 🙌🏾🙌🏾Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it. 😬 https://t.co/3aQrpD1RIe — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 13, 2019

Johnson also congratulate Legend and joked Elba bought the mention with half of his future earnings. "Congratulations brother! Welcome to the club. You earned this one. Just like I did. And unlike @idriselba who paid @people 50% of his future earnings for his sexy title. The three of us will raise a tequila glass soon. Congrats again you sexy SOB," he replied in a tweet.

Legend is one of the few talents to have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony each. He currently features as a coach on The Voice.

