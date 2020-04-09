e-paper
Home / Music / Kanika Kapoor returns home, brother says ‘she’s doing fine, no one she came in contact with tested positive for Covid-19’

Kanika Kapoor returns home, brother says ‘she’s doing fine, no one she came in contact with tested positive for Covid-19’

Singer Kanika Kapoor has returned home and her brother says she is doing well. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month.

music Updated: Apr 09, 2020 14:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kanika Kapoor has returned to her family.
Kanika Kapoor has returned to her family.
         

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last month, has finally returned home after treatment Kanika was being treated at a Lucknow hospital for almost two weeks.

Speaking to SpotBoye, Kanika’s brother Anurag confirmed the news. “Yes, Kanika is back. We all are very happy. She is doing fine now,” he said. He added that she has not been advised any precautions by her doctors and is doing well.

Anurag also mentioned how no one that she came in contact with since her return from UK has tested positive for the disease. “We are glad Kanika has recovered and what’s even better is that none of the people who she came in contact with have tested positive,” he said.

Kanika was discharged from hospital on April 6 after her sixth overall and second negative test for coronavirus. She will now be interrogated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after she completes the 14-day quarantine period, as advised by the doctors.

A case had been registered against the singer, last month, for hiding her travel history and attending parties after returning from London on March 9. She was charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Also read: On Jaya Bachchan's birthday, Abhishek Bachchan says she is in Delhi due to lockdown: 'Know that we are thinking of you '

Earlier, Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she had been infected with the novel coronavirus through an Instagram post which was later deleted. She had written, “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure when I came back home. The symptoms have developed only four days ago. I am feeling OK.”

