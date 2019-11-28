Kanika Kapoor reveals she took 2 years to learn how to perform on stage, says ‘I used to mime, I couldn’t sing in front of people’

music

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:16 IST

Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for her hit songs Jugni and Baby Doll, has revealed she used to mime during her initial shows and took two years to learn to perform at events. The singer appeared on radio show, Talking Music where she opened about how her initial struggle.

Opening up about how she overcame her fear of stage, she said, “I had no confidence to perform in front of people on stage, let alone with all these people.It took me 2 years to learn how to sing and perform and become an entertainer. Many shows I did, in the beginning, I used to mime, I could sing but I couldn’t sing in front of people. It was difficult. Now I’m living my dream.”

Kanika revealed her first hit song, Jugni was followed by her another hit number Baby Doll, which led her to her first international show with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others. She revealed how she was approached by Ekta Kapoor’s production house for Baby Doll and was asked if she could sing it in the same style as Jugni.

“I came to Bombay, was here for 4 days. Baby Doll was made in front of me, I sang the song and went back. I didn’t really think much about it. The song was supposed to come out in September but it didn’t and I forgot about it. Suddenly in January I got a call that it’s coming out in February. It didn’t hit me at all. The first show that I got to do was with Shahrukh Khan, Deepika, Honey Singh. It was an IPL opening in April in Abu Dhabi, that was my first show ever,” she said.

Kanika also spoke about how she shot to fame by recreating the song Jugni by raising its tempo and tonnes of ‘jugaad’. She said, “In 2010-11 when I decided that I wanted to start singing post my separation is when I thought that let me just take it out so we made a very cheap green screen video, very ‘jugaadu’ and then just posted it on YouTube just for fun. I had never thought that this track would hit 25-30 million views in just 3-4 months. It was a huge deal at that point of time because it was organic, not like nowadays that you buy hits everyday. Then 6 months later I got a call from British Asian, they had nominated me for some big award and I won that! It was not something that I had planned, it just happened. I think God wanted to help me.”

