Keh Gayi Sorry lyrical video to be out on May 12, Jassie Gill will shoot for music video with Shehnaaz Gill after lockdown

music

Updated: May 11, 2020 20:09 IST

Singer Jassie Gill’s new song Keh Gayi Sorry will have a lyrical video. He hopes to shoot the video with actor Shehnaaz Gill once the lockdown is lifted. The teaser of the song was recently unveiled, and fans are excited.

“We have been getting several messages to team up for a song. Keh Gayi Sorry is for all our fans. If they continue to shower the same love on the lyrical video, we should (be able to) shoot a music video post the lockdown when things get back to normal,” said Jassie.

“I am looking forward to shooting the video with Shehnaaz post the lockdown. Till then I am sure people will shower the same love on the lyrical video too,” he added. The lyrical video will be out on Tuesday.

A few months ago, Jassie had supported Shehnaaz during her stint inside the Bigg Boss house. He had praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to Bigg Boss house to promote his film Panga.

