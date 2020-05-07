Shehnaaz Gill’s grandmother hospitalised due to liver ailment, father prays for speedy recovery

tv

Punjabi actor-singer and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill’s paternal grandmother has been admitted to the hospital due to a liver ailment. Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh Sukh shared the news on Instagram and prayed for her speedy recovery.

“My mother hospital mein hai liver mein problem ho gayi hai God jaldi thik kar do (My mother is in the hospital due to a liver problem. Please, God, make her get well soon),” he wrote, sharing a picture of his mother receiving treatment on his Instagram account.

Wishes poured in from fans in the comments section. “Get well soon dadi ji,” one user wrote. “Oh God !! Wishing Daadi maa a speedy recovery,” another comment read. “God bless her. Swift recovery from her illness,” another wrote.

Shehnaaz is currently stranded in Mumbai as she could not take a flight back home to Punjab before the lockdown was enforced. Her brother Shehbaz Badesha is also with her.

Shehnaaz was shooting for the swayamvar-style reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in Mumbai when the coronavirus pandemic began spreading across the country. The show, which also saw her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra looking for a bride, came to an abrupt end due to the outbreak.

Though viewers fell in love with Shehnaaz’s vivaciousness in Bigg Boss 13, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge could not recreate the same popularity. In a recent interview, she revealed that her heart was not in it and it was a mistake to do the show.

“I have become worldly-wise and mature after participating in Bigg Boss. Mujhe duniyadaari ki samajh aa gayi hai (I have understood the ways of the world). While Bigg Boss was my dream, my heart wasn’t in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. After a point, I was irritated about guys coming on the show to appease and impress me. I regret taking up that show,” she said.

